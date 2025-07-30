Brooke Hogan is renouncing her father Hulk Hogan's inheritance. Bild: AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams

Following the death of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, the inheritance is now to be settled. The one who probably won't get a cent is daughter Brooke. But that would not be in the father's interest.

Wilhelm Flemmer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke will probably not inherit anything from her father.

The 37-year-old is reportedly voluntarily renouncing her share.

Brooke is said to have cut herself out of her father's will years ago.

Hulk Hogan's fortune is estimated at up to 24 million francs.

The wrestling legend died on July 24 at the age of 71. Show more

Hulk Hogan's death shocked more than just his fans. The wrestling legend died on July 24 at the age of 71 following a cardiac arrest. His fortune is estimated at up to 30 million US dollars, the equivalent of 24 million francs. One person who probably won't get a penny of that is daughter Brooke. However, this would not be in the interests of Hulk Hogan, who has had no contact with Brooke since 2023. The 37-year-old is reportedly voluntarily waiving her share.

As the tabloid "TMZ" claims to have learned from unnamed sources, Brooke Hogan is said to have expressed her wish to be removed from her father's will two years ago. The reason: she allegedly did not want to be involved in any financial disputes. In addition, according to the report, she does not trust "a single person" from her father's circle.

Brooke still gets "some money"

Brooke Hogan talked to her father about the fact that there were people who only wanted to take advantage of him long before they broke up, the report continues. She wanted to protect him from these people. But after arguing with her father about the matter for years, she finally approached his financial administrator and asked to be removed as a beneficiary. She was sad that her father had not trusted her.

Although Brooke Hogan is foregoing her share of the inheritance, the TV personality and actress will not go away completely empty-handed. According to "TMZ", she will receive "some money" from the "small life insurance policy" that Hulk Hogan took out. She plans to invest the money in her children's college funds.

Emotional farewell to father

Although the two have not been in contact recently, the relationship between Brooke and Hulk Hogan was apparently not broken. The emotional posts that Brooke published on Instagram on Tuesday bear witness to this. In one entry, she wrote the following about a series of pictures in which she can be seen with her father: "You were my everything and I will forever be your girl." She said she was proud to be his daughter and their bond would last forever. "I love you more than all the stars in the sky."

Brooke Hogan is not only known as the daughter of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan. She also gained fame through the reality series "Hogan Knows Best", in which she appeared for four seasons together with her father, her brother Nick and her mother Linda. She was later given her own series, but "Brooke Knows Best" was canceled after just two seasons. In June 2022, Brooke married former NHL star Steven Oleksy, whose surname she took. In January, the couple became parents to twins.