With just under 50 inhabitants and around 200,000 visitors a year, Quinten SG on Lake Walen is known as the Tenerife of Switzerland. Only accessible by boat or on foot, the wine village offers southern flair and plenty of sunshine.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Palm trees, figs and kiwis: where in Switzerland, if not in Ticino, is the place where such Mediterranean plants grow?

The answer to this question is: in Quinten SG on Lake Walen.

The remote location and the mild, almost Mediterranean microclimate make the little village with its 50 or so inhabitants a very special place. Show more

When the sun comes out from behind the clouds in winter, it already smells like spring in Quinten SG. And at Easter, the peonies are already in bloom in the wine village on the north side of Lake Walen.

Car-free Quinten is a place with a Mediterranean flair.

Spring begins here three weeks earlier than in other parts of German-speaking Switzerland - and in summer it can even become subtropical. This is why some people call the village the Tenerife of Switzerland.

Paradise has a name: Quinten

On average, it is two degrees warmer in Quinten than in Lucerne or Zurich. The winter months are milder: Snow, ice and fog are rarer, and the hiking trails are easily accessible almost all year round.

Why is that? The Churfirsten mountains and Lake Walen act as heat reservoirs and even allow palm trees, kiwis and figs to thrive in Quinten.

blue News went on a discovery tour in Quinten with organic winegrower Philipp Bosshart and restaurateur Johnny Diacon. Bosshart cultivates the Boden vineyard above the village. Diacon runs the Tremondi restaurant and boutique bed and breakfast together with his husband Alain.

Curious about Quinten and its microclimate? Then watch the video above.

Quinten can be reached all year round by boat from Murg or Unterterzen. You can find the departure times under this link.

More videos from the resort