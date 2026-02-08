"Tatort" check: Why is the flooding of old tunnels controversial? The team from the Saarbrücken "Tatort" (from left: Daniel Strässer, Ines Marie Westernströer, Brigitte Urhausen and Vladimir Burlakov) investigated near the French border this time. Image: SR/Manuela Meyer "Tatort: Das Böse in Dir" confronted Inspector Esther Baumann (Brigitte Urhausen) with her past. Inspector Leo Hölzer (Vladimir Burlakov) stood by her as best he could. Image: SR/Manuela Meyer Chief Inspector Leo Hölzer (Vladimir Burlakov, left) wanted to know why Peter Feidt (Albert Lichtenstern) thought he knew his father's murderer. Image: SR/Pasquale D‘Angiolillo In her home town, Esther Baumann (Brigitte Urhausen, right) met her former great love Katja Scherf (Franziska Wulf) again after many years. Image: SR/Manuela Meyer Chief Inspector Leo Hölzer (Vladimir Burlakov, right) had great difficulty keeping Peter Feidt (Albert Lichtenstern, second from right) and Jochen Louis (Gode Benedix) apart. Image: SR/Manuela Meyer "Tatort" check: Why is the flooding of old tunnels controversial? The team from the Saarbrücken "Tatort" (from left: Daniel Strässer, Ines Marie Westernströer, Brigitte Urhausen and Vladimir Burlakov) investigated near the French border this time. Image: SR/Manuela Meyer "Tatort: Das Böse in Dir" confronted Inspector Esther Baumann (Brigitte Urhausen) with her past. Inspector Leo Hölzer (Vladimir Burlakov) stood by her as best he could. Image: SR/Manuela Meyer Chief Inspector Leo Hölzer (Vladimir Burlakov, left) wanted to know why Peter Feidt (Albert Lichtenstern) thought he knew his father's murderer. Image: SR/Pasquale D‘Angiolillo In her home town, Esther Baumann (Brigitte Urhausen, right) met her former great love Katja Scherf (Franziska Wulf) again after many years. Image: SR/Manuela Meyer Chief Inspector Leo Hölzer (Vladimir Burlakov, right) had great difficulty keeping Peter Feidt (Albert Lichtenstern, second from right) and Jochen Louis (Gode Benedix) apart. Image: SR/Manuela Meyer

In the Saarbrücken "Tatort: Das Böse in Dir", Inspector Esther Baumann returned to her home village after decades. Two hostile camps live there.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Saarbrücken detective Baumann (played by Brigitte Urhausen) would have gladly done without this return to her home village: A family feud seemed to have provoked a fatality.

In addition, "Tatort: Das Böse in Dir" brought a highly topical subject to the tableau: the flooding of former coal mine tunnels in Saarland.

And a cliffhanger from the last case was also resolved: Inspector Leo Hölzer (Vladimir Burlakov) survived the explosion at the end of the previous crime thriller. Show more

Viewers had to wait a year for the cliffhanger from the sixth Saarbrücken"Tatort: Das Ende der Nacht" to be resolved.

Now it is clear what many had already suspected: Inspector Leo Hölzer (Vladimir Burlakov) survived the explosion at the end of the last crime thriller.

The "Tatort: Das Böse in Dir" (directed by Luzie Loose, written by Daniela Baumgärtl, Kim Zimmermann) began on his first day at work, which quickly took another personal turn:

A dead man was found in Hohenweiler, a village on the French border. "That's where I grew up," Inspector Esther Baumann (Brigitte Urhausen) confessed to her colleagues.

It quickly became clear to the TV audience as well as Esther's colleague Leo, Adam Schürk (Daniel Strässer) and her colleague Pia Heinrich (Ines Marie Westernströer) that it was obviously not a nice childhood - especially because of two hostile families.

What was "Tatort: Das Böse in Dir" about?

The initial assumption was that Emil Feidt was the victim of an act of revenge: the IT entrepreneur was found stabbed to death in front of his car in a wooded area.

The victim's son, Peter Feidt (Albert Lichtenstern), accused the Louis family: "My little sister was also killed by Claire Louis." Becky Feidt had been found dead five years earlier in a river where she regularly met up with her best friend Claire Louis.

It only became clear towards the end of the 90-minute film that Peter Feidt was at least partly right with this accusation: Claire Louis (Carolin Wege) and Becky Feidt, it turned out, were once a couple.

But then Becky ended the relationship, Claire reported: "I pushed her. I was so angry. I loved her and then she broke up with me and then I hated her."

Bar owner Clemens Scherf (Fabian Stumm) happened to witness the event and was convinced: "It was an accident!" Claire had not wanted Becky to die: "I told her not to say anything, that she had never been there. We were finally at peace!"

What he didn't know was that Emil Feidt had installed spy software on Claire's cell phone and was able to read her messages with Clemens. He attacked Clemens, who fought back, and Emil Feidt died.

What was it really about?

In addition to this tragic story, "Tatort: Das Böse in Dir" also touched on a current social issue: Emil Feidt had founded a citizens' initiative during his lifetime that protested against the planned flooding of the old coal mines.

Sven Louis (Robert Nickisch), Esther's brother, was on the other side as a former miner. The "Eternity Foundation" was the only organization that looked after him: "They paid my pension on time and wished me a happy birthday." Like many other miners in the region, he lost his job when the mines were closed.

What are the arguments against mine flooding?

A pilot project in Saarland envisages flooding disused coal mines. These have been closed since the 1990s for safety and profitability reasons, the last one in 2012. Water, mostly rainwater, accumulated in the closed pits.

Since then, this has had to be permanently pumped out, as the rising water endangers the stability of the subsoil and therefore also built-up areas. There are also highly toxic substances underground that pollute the mine water. Controlled mine flooding has been discussed as an alternative since 2014, not least for cost reasons.

However, there are concerns: some fear that the mine water could rise to the layers from which drinking water is extracted, which would then be contaminated. Experts have also warned of possible dangers due to the expected salt concentration in addition to the iron content in the mine water. This resulted in numerous protests among the population, as well as internal political discussions.

What is the current situation?

In November 2025, the "Saarbrücker Zeitung" reported: "After a long legal dispute, the mine flooding is now legally binding. In a few weeks, water will rise in former mines in Saarland."

However, the project is subject to clear conditions: The flooding must be permanently monitored. Special facilities will also be used to remove pollutants from the mine water.

Among other things, those responsible want to stop the subsidence of the soil through controlled flooding. They are even hoping for widespread uplift. According to the newspaper, there may be vibrations during the flooding, but the risk of vibrations should be eliminated once the process is complete.

The expert reports rule out any risk to drinking water because the mine water will remain below the layers of rock from which drinking water is extracted.

Opponents remain skeptical: they see the measures purely as a cost-saving measure. Dangers can never be completely ruled out. They also fear that they will be stuck with the costs in the event of damage.

What happens next in the Saarland "crime scene"?

All these concerns and plans were only briefly touched on in "Tatort", perhaps even too briefly. Instead, the movie focused on the past of Esther Baumann, who, as the audience learns at the end, once had a similar lesbian relationship to Claire and Becky. Her former great love Katja Scherf (Franziska Wulf) later married Clemens and had a son with him.

Clemens died at the end of the movie from a stab wound inflicted by a member of the Feidt family. It remains to be seen whether Esther and Katja will meet again in a later movie. However, it seems as if the two investigators will be more in the foreground in the future: Pia is obviously still suffering from the events of the previous case.

The next "Tatort" from Saarland is unlikely to be shown on TV at the beginning of 2027 at the earliest. There is no exact information yet.