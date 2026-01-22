Jungle Camp 2026: These 12 celebrities move to the campfire Basel-based care specialist, influencer and reality TV actress Ariel is taking part in the jungle camp. The 22-year-old says of herself: "I'm 50 percent diva and 50 percent mommy." She also has a panic fear of animals. Image: RTL TV reality tourist and geriatric nurse Umut Tekin (28) says of his next TV adventure: "There will definitely be people in the camp who say: 'I feel triggered by Umut'." Image: RTL "Jungle trials? I eat everything, I drink everything, I swallow everything and I crawl through everything," says TV farmer Patrick Romer (30) about his strategy on "I'm a star, get me out of here". Image: RTL Trained druggist and reality actress Samira Yavuz (32) has a clear strategy in Australia: "I'll stay by the fire, no matter how unpleasant the jungle gets. I'm not a quitter!" Image: RTL "I'm sure I'll be going into the jungle very often...", oracles flight attendant and influencer Eva Benetatou (33). Image: RTL Singer Gil Ofarim (43) became famous in 2021 when he accused a Leipzig hotel of anti-Semitic behavior, but later admitted in court that this accusation was not true. "I turned my life around and worked on myself," he tells RTL. Image: RZL Simone Ballack is a hotel manager and ex-wife of football star Michael Ballack. The 49-year-old makes a challenge to her jungle camp rivals in the pre-match interview: "Everything I do, I want to win." Image: RTL "I know how to deal with fear when it comes over you," claims actress Mirja du Mont (49) before entering the jungle camp. Image: RTL Soap actor Stephen Dürr (51, "Unter uns") says of his RTL adventure: "The jungle is also a mental vacation for me to get away from my teenage daughters." Image: RTL Actor, author and Unicef ambassador Hardy Krüger Jr. (51, "Stauffenberg") is looking forward to Australia, because there "you can simply show what really makes you tick". Image: RTL Hubert Fella (57), product testing legend, is delighted: "The jungle is an accolade. You can't achieve more than that!" Image: RTL At 61, actress and voice actress Nicole Belstler-Boettcher is the longest-serving member of the 2026 jungle camp. She says: "I'm over 60 and get fewer roles. I would like to appear on TV again." Image: RTL Jungle Camp 2026: These 12 celebrities move to the campfire Basel-based care specialist, influencer and reality TV actress Ariel is taking part in the jungle camp. The 22-year-old says of herself: "I'm 50 percent diva and 50 percent mommy." She also has a panic fear of animals. Image: RTL TV reality tourist and geriatric nurse Umut Tekin (28) says of his next TV adventure: "There will definitely be people in the camp who say: 'I feel triggered by Umut'." Image: RTL "Jungle trials? I eat everything, I drink everything, I swallow everything and I crawl through everything," says TV farmer Patrick Romer (30) about his strategy on "I'm a star, get me out of here". Image: RTL Trained druggist and reality actress Samira Yavuz (32) has a clear strategy in Australia: "I'll stay by the fire, no matter how unpleasant the jungle gets. I'm not a quitter!" Image: RTL "I'm sure I'll be going into the jungle very often...", oracles flight attendant and influencer Eva Benetatou (33). Image: RTL Singer Gil Ofarim (43) became famous in 2021 when he accused a Leipzig hotel of anti-Semitic behavior, but later admitted in court that this accusation was not true. "I turned my life around and worked on myself," he tells RTL. Image: RZL Simone Ballack is a hotel manager and ex-wife of football star Michael Ballack. The 49-year-old makes a challenge to her jungle camp rivals in the pre-match interview: "Everything I do, I want to win." Image: RTL "I know how to deal with fear when it comes over you," claims actress Mirja du Mont (49) before entering the jungle camp. Image: RTL Soap actor Stephen Dürr (51, "Unter uns") says of his RTL adventure: "The jungle is also a mental vacation for me to get away from my teenage daughters." Image: RTL Actor, author and Unicef ambassador Hardy Krüger Jr. (51, "Stauffenberg") is looking forward to Australia, because there "you can simply show what really makes you tick". Image: RTL Hubert Fella (57), product testing legend, is delighted: "The jungle is an accolade. You can't achieve more than that!" Image: RTL At 61, actress and voice actress Nicole Belstler-Boettcher is the longest-serving member of the 2026 jungle camp. She says: "I'm over 60 and get fewer roles. I would like to appear on TV again." Image: RTL

She's sitting around the campfire, but her chances of winning the jungle crown seem slim: presenter Sonja Zietlow explains why candidates without a great life story are hardly convincing in the jungle camp - a statement that also applies to Ariel from Basel.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to presenter Sonja Zietlow, Swiss influencer Ariel has little chance of winning the jungle crown.

Zietlow emphasizes that authentic candidates with real experiences go down better with the public than pure reality TV faces.

She cites Lilly Becker , who showed openness, emotion and development in the camp, as a role model. The jungle camp starts on Friday, January 23, at 8.15 pm on RTL. Show more

The cockroaches are already looking forward to the new jungle camp participants, 2026 will be a good year for the RTL show "Ich bin ein Star, holt mich hier raus". There will once again be lots of colorful trash TV faces - including some from home. Ariel from Basel takes a seat by the campfire.

But what are her chances of winning the jungle crown? The situation is not rosy for her, says Sonja Zietlow, who has hosted the "Jungle Camp" since the start of the show. Sonja Zietlow on the perfect jungle camper: "People who have experienced something are more exciting than those who just come from another format."

Oops, the RTL icon is probably also referring to Basel influencer Ariel.

Swiss perform poorly

A look back over the past seasons shows that the Swiss participants have generally performed below par: the first in the camp was raven magician Vincent Raven in season 6 in 2012. He came fifth. A year later, Lucerne chart-topper and "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" judge Patrick Nuo ("Beautiful") tried his luck - and also came fifth. Zurich native Elena Miras took part in the 14th season of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" in January 2020 and came sixth. She returned in 2024 for "Ich bin ein Star - Showdown der Dschungel-Legenden", but left the show prematurely for personal reasons.

In an interview with the RTL media portal, jungle camp host Sonja Zietlow reveals who she thought was the perfect camper - and why.

Sonja Zietlow: "For me, Lilly Becker was the perfect candidate. She was open, honest, combative, laughed, pushed herself to the limit, sometimes broke down and dropped out. She was extroverted, had a story to tell and remained authentic."

For Jan Köppen, it is also clear that the person has to be extroverted, but without being unpleasant - authenticity is the key.

And when a 23-year-old tells life lessons, "you don't always necessarily take it seriously", Köppen continues.

Sonja Zietlow adds: "People who have experienced something are more exciting than those who just come from a different format."

Sonja Zietlow was impressed by Ross Anthony

Shortly before the start of Jungle Camp 2026, Sonja Zietlow and Jan Köppen appeared relaxed. Both said they were now "hardened media pigs" and not nervous. Zietlow explained that she was particularly looking forward to the trip to Australia. Köppen emphasized that he only really felt confident in his third season.

And when asked which campers had impressed her with a surprising development, Sonja Zietlow named Ross Antony, among others. He had initially wanted to quit, cried a lot, but had become increasingly stronger and was even king of the jungle in the end.

Jan Köppen explained that he was particularly surprised by Sam Dylan. At the beginning he seemed very staged, but in the middle of the season he showed a real moment when he was hanging in the high net. In this moment, the person behind the show character became visible.

