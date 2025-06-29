The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez got married! Here they are leaving their hotel on the way to their wedding reception. Image: Luca Bruno/AP/dpa The wedding was officially announced on Friday evening with this picture. Image: Instagram This was Lauren Sánchez's wedding dress. She posted the picture on Instagram. Image: Instagram Among those invited to the wedding were Trump's daughter Ivanka with husband Jared Kushner, ... Image: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency ... CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman, ... Image: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency ... Microsoft founder Bill Gates, ... Image: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency ... Actress Sydney Sweeney, ... Image: KEYSTONE ... Presenter Oprah Winfrey, ... Image: KEYSTONE ... and actor Orlando Bloom. Image: KEYSTONE The Kardashian clan was also in attendance. Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, ... Image: KEYSTONE ... Kendall Jenner, ... Image: KEYSTONE ... Kylie Jenner, ... Image: KEYSTONE ... and mother Kris Jenner. Image: KEYSTONE The wedding is sure to provide plenty of content. Kim Kardashian (l.) and Khloé Kardashian on a water cab. Image: KEYSTONE Leonardo DiCaprio is camera-shy. Image: KEYSTONE The wedding is a spectacle for tourists: passengers on a ferry watch the wedding guests. Image: KEYSTONE Photographs are also taken from land. Image: KEYSTONE Even the Venetians are amazed by the wedding. Image: KEYSTONE Groom Jeff Bezos enjoys the attention. Image: KEYSTONE Khloé Kardashian poses for a selfie with a gondolier. Image: KEYSTONE Lauren Sánchez leaves the hotel. Image: KEYSTONE The wedding location is directly opposite St. Mark's Square. Accessible by water cab. Image: KEYSTONE Lauren Sánchez arrives on the island of San Giorgio. Image: KEYSTONE The wedding also means an increased police presence. Image: KEYSTONE Because not everyone is happy. Protests break out. Image: KEYSTONE An activist from the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion hangs a banner in front of St. Mark's Basilica. Image: KEYSTONE "If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more taxes." Banners like this can also be seen in Venice. Image: KEYSTONE The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez got married! Here they are leaving their hotel on the way to their wedding reception. Image: Luca Bruno/AP/dpa The wedding was officially announced on Friday evening with this picture. Image: Instagram This was Lauren Sánchez's wedding dress. She posted the picture on Instagram. Image: Instagram Among those invited to the wedding were Trump's daughter Ivanka with husband Jared Kushner, ... Image: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency ... CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman, ... Image: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency ... Microsoft founder Bill Gates, ... Image: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency ... Actress Sydney Sweeney, ... Image: KEYSTONE ... Presenter Oprah Winfrey, ... Image: KEYSTONE ... and actor Orlando Bloom. Image: KEYSTONE The Kardashian clan was also in attendance. Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, ... Image: KEYSTONE ... Kendall Jenner, ... Image: KEYSTONE ... Kylie Jenner, ... Image: KEYSTONE ... and mother Kris Jenner. Image: KEYSTONE The wedding is sure to provide plenty of content. Kim Kardashian (l.) and Khloé Kardashian on a water cab. Image: KEYSTONE Leonardo DiCaprio is camera-shy. Image: KEYSTONE The wedding is a spectacle for tourists: passengers on a ferry watch the wedding guests. Image: KEYSTONE Photographs are also taken from land. Image: KEYSTONE Even the Venetians are amazed by the wedding. Image: KEYSTONE Groom Jeff Bezos enjoys the attention. Image: KEYSTONE Khloé Kardashian poses for a selfie with a gondolier. Image: KEYSTONE Lauren Sánchez leaves the hotel. Image: KEYSTONE The wedding location is directly opposite St. Mark's Square. Accessible by water cab. Image: KEYSTONE Lauren Sánchez arrives on the island of San Giorgio. Image: KEYSTONE The wedding also means an increased police presence. Image: KEYSTONE Because not everyone is happy. Protests break out. Image: KEYSTONE An activist from the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion hangs a banner in front of St. Mark's Basilica. Image: KEYSTONE "If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more taxes." Banners like this can also be seen in Venice. Image: KEYSTONE

High swells, bomb-sniffing dogs, whispered conversations and too much alcohol: this is what it looks like when the international jet set gets shaky during the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tied the knot on Friday evening in Vendig .

The celebrity wedding caused unrest among the inhabitants of the Italian lagoon city in advance.

But even during the three-day event, there were one or two incidents that may have ensured that the wedding was not the most beautiful day in the lives of Mr. Bezos and Mrs. Sánchez Bezos after all. Show more

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have married. The wedding took place on Friday evening in the Italian lagoon city of Venice.

The wedding celebration is said to have cost the celebrity couple between 5 and 80 million Swiss francs, depending on the report.

Strict security measures were in place in Venice for fear of attacks and unrest among residents.

blue News has investigated why the best day in the lives of Mr. Bezos and Mrs. Sánchez Bezos may not have been the best day in their lives after all:

50 special police forces secured the ceremony

An employee of the event agency Lanza and Baucina told the German news magazine "Spiegel" that all guests at the Bezos-Sánchez wedding had to pass through a metal detector to gain access to the festivities.

In addition, 50 special police forces with "Riot Gear" protective equipment were reportedly stationed inside the venue to prevent unauthorized persons from gaining access. Bomb-sniffing dogs were also reportedly present during the ceremony.

Jeff Bezos looked like a "walking penis"

The wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez was covered by countless live blogs and streams worldwide. And, of course, there were one or two pointed remarks.

US presenter Megyn Kelly commented on the wedding on her SiriusXM radio show together with Maureen Callahan, a columnist for the British Daily Mail.

Bezos looked like a "walking penis" in his wedding suit, criticized Callaha. A statement that Kelly was happy to agree with.

Kylie Jenner didn't know wedding rules

The bride's bespoke wedding dress with a mermaid silhouette was adorned with 180 silk chiffon covered buttons. According to media reports, it took Italian couturiers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana over 900 hours of handiwork.

Well, there was a second woman who caught everyone's eye on the wedding day: Kylie Jenner. The 27-year-old wore a dress in a shade of silver.

Kylie Jenner chose a dress in a light shade of silver for Bezos' wedding - a no-go for many fans. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

A no-go for wedding fans. "There's a rule when it comes to wedding outfits. Kylie Jenner either doesn't know it or doesn't care," commented one user on X.

The rule says: as a wedding guest, never wear the colors white, cream, champagne, ivory or similar shades - these colors are reserved exclusively for the bride.

Tommy Hilfiger: "This is shit"

The 200 guests at the Bezogs wedding were transported from one place to another in water cabs. The particular challenge: getting on board. At this moment, it was no longer about glamor and being beautiful, but also about balance.

The British newspaper "Daily Mail" wanted to know what the celebrities had to say to each other during these swaying maneuvers and hired special lip reader Nicola Hickling.

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger stumbled when getting on and briefly lost his balance. "You're only doing that because you're drunk - that's why you're falling," Tom Brady, a former American football player who was standing directly behind the 74-year-old fashion designer, is said to have taunted.

Hilfiger taunted back, at least according to Hickling: "That's bullshit." Brady replied: "You're drunk, don't say that." Hilfiger then pointed over his shoulder and mumbled: "The guy behind me is mad at me." Brady's response: "Can you please just get in the car now?"

Kris Jenner didn't want to share the water cab

According to lip reader Nicola Hickling in the Daily Mail, there were also disagreements on Kris Jenner's water cab. When the 69-year-old wanted to board the boat with her partner Corey Gamble, a member of staff is said to have asked: "Would you like to go alone?".

While Jenner was already posing for the cameras of the papparazzi photographers, Gamble reportedly said to the helper: "We'd like to go alone - Kris would like it that way."

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez got married. The bride's bespoke wedding dress with a mermaid silhouette was adorned with 180 silk chiffon covered buttons. Instagram

Apparently this was planned differently by the event agency and the ship was supposed to take more guests.

"What are you doing there? Do you need to sort something out?" Jenner hissed at her partner a moment later. "I told you: I want to go alone."

Bill Gates went to the museum

Momoll, there are also celebrities who like things normal: Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, used his trip to Venice to visit the Gallerie dell'Accademia art academy to view an exhibition of works by Leonardo da Vinci, Albrecht Dürer and Michelangelo.

According to Vanity Fair, the 69-year-old joined the queue like all other visitors - together with his partner Paula Hurd and five employees, but without bodyguards. The US billionaire apparently did not want any special treatment and is said to have paid for the tickets as normal.

Activist Cacciari: "No place for Bezos"

Tommaso Cacciari, Venetian and activist, is no friend of the Bezos-Sánchez wedding. Although he was not fundamentally opposed to the celebrity wedding, he nevertheless launched the "No Space for Bezos" campaign.

His accusation: Venice was becoming a "playground" for the super-rich, while locals could barely afford their own city. Cacciari coordinated various citizens' initiatives campaigning against tourism in Venice. The 47-year-old told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper that the city was sinking into tourism.

The activists around Cacciari hung banners from church towers and construction cranes in the run-up to the wedding. And on St. Mark's Square in Venice, a poster was rolled out over 400 square meters that read: "If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax".

