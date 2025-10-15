Jennifer Aniston repeatedly talks openly in interviews about her unfulfilled desire to have children. dpa

Jennifer Aniston has tried a lot to get pregnant. But without success. In an interview, she now spoke about why adopting a child was not an option for her.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jennifer Aniston emphasized in an interview that she ruled out adoption despite her unfulfilled desire to have a child.

She said she wanted a child with her own DNA.

In interviews, the actress speaks openly about unsuccessful pregnancy attempts, including IVF treatments and alternative methods. Show more

Despite her unfulfilled desire to have a child, adopting a child is out of the question for US actress Jennifer Aniston. "When people say, 'But you can adopt' - I don't want to adopt," the celebrity portal "People" quotes the 56-year-old from the podcast "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard", in which the "Friends" star was a guest. The episode will be released next week.

"I want my own DNA in a little person. That's the only way - selfish or not, whatever that may be. That's what I've always wanted," the actress continued.

"I was trying to get pregnant"

It was not until 2022 that Aniston discussed her unfulfilled desire to have children in an interview. In her thirties and forties, she went through a difficult time, she said in an interview with Allure magazine. "I was trying to get pregnant. It was a difficult journey for me," she said. "All those years and years and years of speculation - it was really hard."

She went through in-vitro fertilization treatments, drank Chinese teas and tried all sorts of other things. The actress was married twice: to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017.

Aniston talks about public pressure

In a recent interview with the fashion magazine "Harper's Bazaar", Aniston spoke again about the media's handling of her unfulfilled desire to have children: "They didn't know my story, they didn't know what I've gone through over the last 20 years to start a family - because I don't go out and tell them my medical concerns," she said.

It's nobody's business, Aniston continued. "But there comes a point when you can't ignore it anymore - this narrative that I'm not having a child, not having a family because I'm selfish, a workaholic. Of course it affects me - I'm human."

More from the department