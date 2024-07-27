"She pays meticulous attention to her diet, her sleep and everything in her life in general": fitness trainer David Kirsch on his client Jennifer Lopez. Picture: IMAGO/Cover-Images

Jennifer Lopez is 55 years old and has always looked super fit for years. Now David Kirsch, the singer's personal trainer, has revealed in an interview what their joint fitness program looks like.

Bruno Bötschi

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday last week.

The US singer took this as an opportunity to post a picture on her Instagram account in a tight-fitting swimsuit.

Now her followers are wondering how on earth J.Lo still manages to look so fit in the second half of her life? Show more

Jennifer Lopez turned 55 years old last Wednesday, July 24.

To mark the anniversary, the singer posted a picture on Instagram showing her in a white, low-cut swimsuit with eye-catching gold jewelry.

"This is me ... now 🎂", Lopez wrote in the caption.

Now her followers are wondering how on earth J.Lo still manages to look so cool and fit in the second half of her life?

David Kirsch: "Jennifer pays meticulous attention to her diet"

Lopez's fitness trainer David Kirsch revealed in "Vogue" magazine that her athletic figure is the result of a consistent training plan:

"Jennifer pays meticulous attention to her diet, her sleep and everything in her life in general."

However, according to Kirsch, it doesn't really matter who he trains with at the gym. Either way, he always adheres to an old adage that says: "Watch, listen and teach."

For David Kirsch, this specifically means that he doesn't try to impress his customers with exercises as quickly as possible.

"It's more important to listen to the customer, observe them and find out what they need and what they are prepared to do."

Trainer is impressed by the singer's commitment

It seems that Jennifer Lopez is prepared to do a lot in the fitness center, a lot in fact. And this is what the singer's fitness program looks like according to her personal trainer:

"We mix cardio, full body and lower body training in her workouts. It's challenging and Jennifer takes the training extremely seriously."

As a trainer, he really appreciates the commitment of his celebrity client, says Kirsch in "Vogue". "When I say: 'We'll do it', she simply says: 'Great!"

According to David Kirsch, Jennifer Lopez usually works out at a fast pace. The singer is always very focused at work and full of energy.

Jennifer Lopez does a lot of squat walks

A training session with David Kirsch always includes exercises such as squat walks, sumo lunges, side kicks and squat jumps.

"Jennifer Lopez and I do a lot of squat walks from a wide stance - also known as sumo walking squats." The squats are an excellent workout for the inner thighs and buttocks.

One-legged deadlifts and boxing are also of central importance in Jennifer Lopez's training plan. In addition, David Kirsch regularly incorporates elements of Pilates into the joint training program.

