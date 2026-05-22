"Let's Dance" judge Jorge González likes to present himself as colorful and wild on TV - but in private he draws clear boundaries. Picture: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Jorge González rarely talks about his private life. Now the judge of the RTL show "Let's Dance" explains why his relationship remains taboo for the public.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jorge González often presents himself as colorful and wild on TV - but in private he draws clear boundaries.

The "Let's Dance" judge deliberately keeps his long-term partner out of the public eye.

"My husband doesn't want that," González now reveals - and still emphasizes: "I'm happy." Show more

Jorge González loves making big, often colorful appearances on the RTL show "Let's Dance" and on the red carpet - in private, however, the 58-year-old is much more reserved.

The 58-year-old choreographer hardly talks about his partner in public. Quite deliberately, as he now reveals: "What happens in my bed stays in my bed."

González has been living with a man for several years. However, there are no names, joint photos or private insights.

"My husband doesn't want that - so why should I put him in the shop window?" says González. "We're not hiding, but we don't want any headlines either. I'm happy."

Jorge González confirms new relationship

The fact that Jorge González keeps his love life out of the public eye is nothing new. He already kept his previous relationship with a German businessman out of the limelight.

After 25 years, the partnership broke up in 2021. González never spoke publicly about the reasons. For the "Let's Dance" judge, one thing is clear: not everything has to be shared with the world.

Three years ago, however, an Instagram post caused a stir. It showed González kissing a man in the sea. He covered his partner's face with heart emojis.

Shortly afterwards, González confirmed in an interview with the Berliner Kurier that he was in love. "I love life, the family, the animals, the plants. Also a person, yes."

González found it difficult to come out as gay

Jorge González, who was born in Cuba, found it difficult to come out as gay when he was young.

"When not only the state but also your family says: 'This is wrong', then such darkness enters your world," says González. "You have to deal with such sadness in that moment."

Even as a child, he felt that he was gay. However, he hardly received any support back then. His environment in Cuba did not want to accept this.

Despite his fear and sadness, he never gave up. "On the one hand, there was a certain fear and sadness in me, but on the other hand there was also courage and determination," remembers catwalk trainer González. "I told myself: you have to make it."

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