Why Kanye West's gigs in London have been canceled - Gallery US scandal rapper Kanye West is not allowed to travel to London. (archive picture) Image: dpa The musician has repeatedly attracted attention with racist and anti-Semitic statements. (archive image) Image: dpa The rapper once wanted to become President of the United States. (archive image) Image: dpa Why Kanye West's gigs in London have been canceled - Gallery US scandal rapper Kanye West is not allowed to travel to London. (archive picture) Image: dpa The musician has repeatedly attracted attention with racist and anti-Semitic statements. (archive image) Image: dpa The rapper once wanted to become President of the United States. (archive image) Image: dpa

Following anti-Semitic scandals, US scandal rapper Kanye West is unwelcome in the UK. A festival featuring him is canceled. What's behind this - and what about other appearances in Europe?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The British government has refused US rapper Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, entry to the UK.

The decision follows the debate over a planned performance by the 48-year-old at the Wireless Festival in London this summer.

West had attracted attention in the past with racist and anti-Semitic remarks.

The festival was canceled.

What about West's other concerts in Europe? Show more

Kanye West advertised swastika T-shirts, released a song entitled "Heil Hitler" and referred to himself as a "Nazi" on social networks. Although he asked for an apology in a full-page advertisement in the renowned "Wall Street Journal" at the beginning of the year, the 48-year-old is not allowed to enter the UK, let alone perform, for the time being. The most important questions in the discussion.

What happened?

The rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, was due to headline all three nights of the Wireless Festival in London's Finsbury Park this summer (July 10-12). The announcement caused criticism and outrage in the UK, which is struggling with anti-Semitic crimes. On Tuesday, the Home Office decided to refuse permission for the US musician's electronic travel authorization (ETA), which he had applied for on Monday. West's presence was not conducive to the public good, it said.

What are the consequences of the decision?

The festival was completely canceled less than an hour after the decision and tickets will be refunded. The organizers had previously defended the rapper's booking and stated that all other parties involved had had no objections during the planning.

However, several sponsors had already withdrawn over the course of the Easter weekend. The extent to which the sponsors had previously given their consent has not yet been clarified. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that West should never have been invited.

Who is Kanye West?

Kanye Omari West is one of the most influential and at the same time most polarizing artists in the music industry. Born in Atlanta in 1977 and largely raised in Chicago, the US rapper first became known as a producer before making his international breakthrough as a solo artist with his debut album "The College Dropout".

In the years that followed, West played a key role in shaping hip-hop. According to industry media, albums such as "Graduation", "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" and "Yeezus" are considered style-defining and groundbreaking for an entire generation of artists. West has been awarded 21 Grammys over the course of his career, making him one of the most successful artists in the history of the most important music award. In hip-hop, he is one of the most awarded artists along with rapper Jay-Z. In addition to his music career, West was also a successful fashion entrepreneur.

What controversies has West caused so far?

Kanye West has repeatedly caused controversy in recent years - particularly through public statements and appearances. At the center of the criticism are anti-Semitic statements that have caused international outrage. Several incidents have been sharply condemned by politicians, the public and the music industry.

In 2020, West ran for the office of US President. However, he did not make it onto the ballot in most states due to missed registration deadlines. He was also one of the few popular artists to publicly support former and current US President Donald Trump. His visit to the Oval Office wearing a red "MAGA" cap will be remembered.

In October 2022, he wore a T-shirt with the inscription "White Lives Matter" at Paris Fashion Week, which anti-racism organizations classify as a racist reaction to the "Black Lives Matter" movement. Several companies ended collaborations with the musician, including Adidas. The sporting goods manufacturer discontinued production of its "Yeezy" brand.

In January, West wrote a full-page apology in the Wall Street Journal. "I am neither a Nazi nor an anti-Semite," wrote the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, attributing his earlier comments to a bipolar disorder.

Is the refusal of entry a precedent?

No, the government had already taken similar measures with other musicians. According to Sky News, Lil Wayne (43) was banned from entering the country because of his prison sentence in 2010 for possession of weapons and Chris Brown (36) after attacks on his ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. Brown has since been charged with other offences in the UK, but he had given concerts in the UK again.

What about West's other concerts in Europe?

Several more appearances are planned in several countries. On May 30, West will perform in Istanbul, then on June 6 and 8 in Arnhem on the Dutch-German border. Following the UK's decision, the Christian Democratic government party CDA is now also in favor of an entry ban. "There is no place for anti-Semitism in the Netherlands, on any stage," said CDA MP Tijs van den Brink in The Hague.

The mayor of Arnhem, Ahmed Marcouch, sees no legal reason to ban the concerts so far. "As mayor, it's my job to check whether an event poses a serious risk of disturbing public order. Only then can I prohibit a demonstration or, in this case, a performance," he said. If anti-Semitic remarks are made at the first concert, the second performance could be banned.

This will be followed by concerts in Marseille (June 11), Reggio Emilia (July 18), Madrid (30) and in the municipality of Loulé in southern Portugal (August 7). In Marseille, the mayor, Benoît Payan, expressed his opposition on Platform X: "I refuse to allow Marseille to be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unbridled Nazism." So far, however, there have been no concrete repercussions. In the other cities, too, only sporadic criticism - if any at all - has been heard so far.

West's tour calendar does not list any appearances in Switzerland.