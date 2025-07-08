Once friends: Prince William (left), Princess Kate and Prince Harry on Commonwealth Day in London in March 2016. KEYSTONE

The relationship between Prince Harry, Prince William and Princess Kate has changed dramatically. Insiders now reveal how Kate's influence has increased Harry's envy of William.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The close relationship between Kate and Harry was disrupted by Meghan's entry into the royal family and led to growing distance.

Harry's jealousy of William's family life and Kate's role model status exacerbated tensions, according to experts.

The brothers have been at loggerheads since Harry left the royal family in 2020. Show more

Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry were once considered an inseparable trio - that was a while ago. Since Prince Harry's royal exit and move to the USA in 2020, there has been an icy wind in their relationship. What's more: it's ice age.

The two brothers are estranged and tensions are high.

In a new documentary on "Royalty TV", royal experts shed light on the complex dynamic between the three royals and the role Kate plays in it.

A close connection

According to British royal expert Katie Nicholl, the relationship between Princess Kate and her brother-in-law Prince Harry was particularly close. For Harry, Kate was more than just his brother's wife: she was a confidante and almost like a sister. Her positive character traits and healthy lifestyle were a role model for Harry to aspire to, writes "bunte.de".

The desire for a family of their own

Emily Andrews, a royal correspondent, explains that Harry's desire to have his own family was reinforced by the example set by his brother and Kate. When Harry finally met Duchess Meghan, he seemed to have found what he was looking for. But the arrival of Meghan changed the dynamic within the royal family considerably

Royal expert Dickie Arbiter describes how the relationship between William, Kate and Harry was affected by Meghan's arrival. The once close working relationship between the three has been complicated by the new situation. Kate is said to have noticed Meghan's behavior early on, which she interpreted as warning signs. But Harry was too much in love to recognize them.

The story of the three royals is not yet finished. Meanwhile, a happy ending seems to be a long way off.

