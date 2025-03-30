Celebrities take inspiration from Jackie Kennedy On March 10, 2025, Princess Catherine attended the Commonwealth Day ceremony for the first time in two years. For the occasion, Kate wore a coat dress with a bow detail by Catherine Walker, which she paired with a pillbox hat - a clear homage to Jackie Kennedy. Image: KEYSTONE It was she who popularized the pillbox hat in the 60s. For her official visit to France on May 31, 1961, Jacqueline opted for the tried and tested values of her wardrobe: a three-quarter sleeve suit that revealed long gloves. She also wore a pillbox hat as a headpiece. Of course, the pearl necklace could not be missing from this outfit. Image: Getty Images At Harry and Meghan's wedding on May 19, 2018, Eugenie of York also looked like Jackie Kennedy by wearing a blue, straight-cut dress with a round neckline. She chose a pillbox hat as her headpiece. Image: imago images/Matrix Jackie Kennedy made the tweed ensemble a timeless classic. She also wore it on the day of John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963. On October 11, 1962, she also wore a tweed ensemble with three-quarter sleeves. She added a pillbox hat and gloves, her most important accessories, alongside XXL glasses and a pearl necklace. Image: imago/Cinema Publishers Collection A style that continues to inspire the fashion world: Penelope Cruz wears a tweed dress by Chanel. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS Lily-Rose Depp reintroduces the tweed costume to the Gen-Z generation. Image: Keystone Pure elegance: In April 1963, the First Lady wore a skirt with a bow detail at the waist to a White House ceremony and made a memorable entrance. Image: imago/Cinema Publishers Collection The feminine retro detail is back in 2025, as Mikey Madison showed during her appearance on the red carpet of the Oscars on March 2, 2025. Image: IMAGO/Sipa USA Elle Fanning also brought Jackie Kennedy vibes to the same event. Image: Keystone Making a grand entrance at the White House: long gloves were also part of Jackie Kennedy's signature style. In 1962, she opted for a white pair to complement her floor-length pink bustier dress. Image: IMAGO/Bridgeman Images The ladylike style has been making a comeback for some time now, driven by the Quiet Luxury and Old Moneys trends. These influences, which break with the flashy and daring style of the Y2K era, are inspiring stars like Ariana Grande, who rely on this statement accessory. Long gloves, reminiscent of the golden age of Hollywood, add a retro touch to an outfit in an instant. Image: KEYSTONE Lady in Red - In July 2024, Melania Trump wore a red costume by Dior, a reinterpretation of the famous bar suit, consisting of a high-waisted jacket and a knee-length straight skirt. Image: KEYSTONE During a visit to Montreal in April 1967, Jackie Kennedy also wore a red two-piece suit. Image: IMAGO/Newscom World On June 7, 2019, when the Trump couple visited Ireland, Melania Trump was inspired by Jackie Kennedy and wore a trench coat and a silk carré tied on her head. Image: Getty Images Jacqueline Kennedy, a fashionista from the very beginning, made the foulard tied on her head a key element of her looks. And the trench coat was the basic in her wardrobe. Image: Getty Images Jackie Kennedy seems to be her fashion role model. Melania was inspired by her on the day of her husband Donald Trump's first inauguration on January 20, 2017. On that day, she wore an azure blue cashmere coat by Ralph Lauren that was strongly reminiscent of Jackie Kennedy's style. Not least because of the long gloves. Image: KEYSTONE Jacqueline Kennedy often opted for this shade of blue and pieces with high-necked round collars. Image: Getty Images Retro moment: Kate Middleton in a classic cut dress with polka dots at Wimbledon 2017. A dress that could have come straight out of Jackie Kennedy's closet. Image: Getty Images Jacqueline Kennedy on February 2, 1962 in a dress with polka dots, a pattern that was fashionable in the 1960s. Image: Getty Images On October 12, 2018, Princess Eugenie of York tied the knot to Jack Brooksbank in a V-neck dress that gently revealed her collarbone. Image: Keystone At her wedding to John F. Kennedy on September 12, 1953, Jacqueline already opted for a sensual V-neck piece that revealed her shoulders. Image: Getty Images Bare shoulders are not hard to find in the archive images showing the former First Lady. Image: Getty Images A style also emulated by Meghan Markle, who looked stunning at Trooping the color 2018 in an off-the-shoulder dress by Carolina Herrera. Image: Keystone Kate has also mastered this style. Image: Keystone Dolce Vita vibes for Lady Kitty Spencer: Lady Di's niece opted for a summer dress by Dolce & Gabbana in 2018... Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red ...and recalled Jackie Kennedy's appearance in March 1961. Image: Getty Images Meghan Markle attended a Wimbledon match in a blue and white striped shirt. Image: imago/Paul Marriott The striped shirt was one of Jackie Kennedy's basics. Image: Getty Images Queen Letizia caused a sensation with her midi dress with club sleeves when she visited Windsor Castle... Image: Keystone A detail found in Jacqueline Kennedy's wardrobe. Image: Getty Images Celebrities take inspiration from Jackie Kennedy On March 10, 2025, Princess Catherine attended the Commonwealth Day ceremony for the first time in two years. For the occasion, Kate wore a coat dress with a bow detail by Catherine Walker, which she paired with a pillbox hat - a clear homage to Jackie Kennedy. Image: KEYSTONE It was she who popularized the pillbox hat in the 60s. For her official visit to France on May 31, 1961, Jacqueline opted for the tried and tested values of her wardrobe: a three-quarter sleeve suit that revealed long gloves. She also wore a pillbox hat as a headpiece. Of course, the pearl necklace could not be missing from this outfit. Image: Getty Images At Harry and Meghan's wedding on May 19, 2018, Eugenie of York also looked like Jackie Kennedy by wearing a blue, straight-cut dress with a round neckline. She chose a pillbox hat as her headpiece. Image: imago images/Matrix Jackie Kennedy made the tweed ensemble a timeless classic. She also wore it on the day of John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963. On October 11, 1962, she also wore a tweed ensemble with three-quarter sleeves. She added a pillbox hat and gloves, her most important accessories, alongside XXL glasses and a pearl necklace. Image: imago/Cinema Publishers Collection A style that continues to inspire the fashion world: Penelope Cruz wears a tweed dress by Chanel. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS Lily-Rose Depp reintroduces the tweed costume to the Gen-Z generation. Image: Keystone Pure elegance: In April 1963, the First Lady wore a skirt with a bow detail at the waist to a White House ceremony and made a memorable entrance. Image: imago/Cinema Publishers Collection The feminine retro detail is back in 2025, as Mikey Madison showed during her appearance on the red carpet of the Oscars on March 2, 2025. Image: IMAGO/Sipa USA Elle Fanning also brought Jackie Kennedy vibes to the same event. Image: Keystone Making a grand entrance at the White House: long gloves were also part of Jackie Kennedy's signature style. In 1962, she opted for a white pair to complement her floor-length pink bustier dress. Image: IMAGO/Bridgeman Images The ladylike style has been making a comeback for some time now, driven by the Quiet Luxury and Old Moneys trends. These influences, which break with the flashy and daring style of the Y2K era, are inspiring stars like Ariana Grande, who rely on this statement accessory. Long gloves, reminiscent of the golden age of Hollywood, add a retro touch to an outfit in an instant. Image: KEYSTONE Lady in Red - In July 2024, Melania Trump wore a red costume by Dior, a reinterpretation of the famous bar suit, consisting of a high-waisted jacket and a knee-length straight skirt. Image: KEYSTONE During a visit to Montreal in April 1967, Jackie Kennedy also wore a red two-piece suit. Image: IMAGO/Newscom World On June 7, 2019, when the Trump couple visited Ireland, Melania Trump was inspired by Jackie Kennedy and wore a trench coat and a silk carré tied on her head. Image: Getty Images Jacqueline Kennedy, a fashionista from the very beginning, made the foulard tied on her head a key element of her looks. And the trench coat was the basic in her wardrobe. Image: Getty Images Jackie Kennedy seems to be her fashion role model. Melania was inspired by her on the day of her husband Donald Trump's first inauguration on January 20, 2017. On that day, she wore an azure blue cashmere coat by Ralph Lauren that was strongly reminiscent of Jackie Kennedy's style. Not least because of the long gloves. Image: KEYSTONE Jacqueline Kennedy often opted for this shade of blue and pieces with high-necked round collars. Image: Getty Images Retro moment: Kate Middleton in a classic cut dress with polka dots at Wimbledon 2017. A dress that could have come straight out of Jackie Kennedy's closet. Image: Getty Images Jacqueline Kennedy on February 2, 1962 in a dress with polka dots, a pattern that was fashionable in the 1960s. Image: Getty Images On October 12, 2018, Princess Eugenie of York tied the knot to Jack Brooksbank in a V-neck dress that gently revealed her collarbone. Image: Keystone At her wedding to John F. Kennedy on September 12, 1953, Jacqueline already opted for a sensual V-neck piece that revealed her shoulders. Image: Getty Images Bare shoulders are not hard to find in the archive images showing the former First Lady. Image: Getty Images A style also emulated by Meghan Markle, who looked stunning at Trooping the color 2018 in an off-the-shoulder dress by Carolina Herrera. Image: Keystone Kate has also mastered this style. Image: Keystone Dolce Vita vibes for Lady Kitty Spencer: Lady Di's niece opted for a summer dress by Dolce & Gabbana in 2018... Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red ...and recalled Jackie Kennedy's appearance in March 1961. Image: Getty Images Meghan Markle attended a Wimbledon match in a blue and white striped shirt. Image: imago/Paul Marriott The striped shirt was one of Jackie Kennedy's basics. Image: Getty Images Queen Letizia caused a sensation with her midi dress with club sleeves when she visited Windsor Castle... Image: Keystone A detail found in Jacqueline Kennedy's wardrobe. Image: Getty Images

More than 30 years after her death, Jacqueline Kennedy's style is still an inexhaustible source of inspiration. From Princess Catherine to Eugenie of York and Melania Trump - many people like to draw on the fashion legacy of the most stylish First Lady of all time.

Marjorie Kublun

No time? blue News summarizes for you Princess Catherine and Melania Trump are always inspired by Jackie Kennedy.

Comeback of iconic accessories such as the pillbox hat or long gloves.

Tweed and quiet luxury - the elegant old money look à la Jackie O. is celebrating a major revival.

Bows & retro details - fashion trends from the 60s characterize current catwalks and red carpet looks.

More than fashion - a legend: Her timeless style remains an integral part of the fashion world. Show more

Princess Kate and her Jackie moment

On March 10, Princess Kate caused a stir with an elegant outfit: A look with bow detail, combined with a pillbox hat - a clear homage to Jackie Kennedy, who popularized this iconic accessory in the 60s.

Jackie O. stood for minimalist, timeless chic - always stylish, always elegant. Even in 2025, her influence remains unmistakable: Her love of sophisticated accessories in particular is making a big comeback. In addition to the round hat, long gloves are also back in fashion - another trademark of the style icon. In the 60s, she wore them with sleeveless dresses or coats with three-quarter sleeves. Today, they are back on the red carpet and add a touch of retro glamor. Most recently seen at the Oscars, where Zoe Saldana paired long gloves with an eye-catching balloon dress, while Ariana Grande and Kerry Washington showcased the accessory on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Quiet Luxury meets Jackie O.

The current hype surrounding Quiet Luxury and the Old Money aesthetic is also bringing the elegant, feminine style of the former First Lady back into focus. The classic Chanel tweed suit in particular is celebrating a major revival - and even Gen Z is making it their own. Thanks to style icons such as Lily-Rose Depp, who is reinterpreting the tweed look, it is also becoming a must-have for a younger generation.

Another revival from Jackie Kennedy's closet? Bows as a fashionable detail! They take center stage in No°21's fall/winter 2025 collection - and you can't miss them on the red carpet or in Princess Kate's royal closet.

A-line skirts, wide pants, round-neck blouses and, of course, the timeless trench coat - all these classics bear Jackie Kennedy's unmistakable signature. And then there's the elegant silk scarf tied casually around her head and the famous pearl necklace ... More than just fashion - a real style legacy!