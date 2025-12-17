Patrice and Daniel Aminati were still appearing on the TV show "Immer wieder sonntags" in the summer of 2025. IMAGO/Bildagentur Monn

Serious illnesses put a strain on partnerships. A study shows that when women fall seriously ill, the risk of separation increases - a connection that has received renewed attention since the separation of Patrice and Daniel Aminati.

In addition to everyday stresses, emotional challenges such as guilt, anxiety and role reversals also lead to problems in the relationship.

Despite everything, couples can overcome crises together and even strengthen their relationship as a result, emphasizes one therapist. Show more

In a partnership, people promise each other stability - even in difficult times. But a serious illness can put this promise to the test.

Therapist Ann-Kathrin Arnold explains to "rtl.de" why such extreme situations can put a heavy strain on relationships. The recent separation of Patricia and Daniel Aminati, which made public just how much an illness changes a couple's everyday life and dynamics, showed just how challenging this can be.

A study by the University of Florence found that the risk of separation increases significantly if the woman in a relationship falls seriously ill. The study of 25,000 heterosexual couples shows that the risk of separation is seven times higher in these cases than when the man is ill.

Stress in the relationship

External stresses arise when couples have to cope with visits to the doctor and hospital in addition to their everyday lives.

Internal stress, on the other hand, relates to the emotional challenges that each partner experiences individually. These range from anger and fear to feelings of shame and guilt, which can disrupt the balance in the relationship.

Shifting roles and communication problems

In society, women often take on the care work, which leads to a shift in roles in the event of illness. This change can lead to insecurities and communication problems.

Many of those affected conceal their true feelings out of shame or to avoid burdening their partner, which puts additional strain on the relationship.

Despite the challenges that an illness brings with it, crises do not necessarily have to lead to a separation. Arnold emphasizes that such situations also offer the opportunity to deepen the relationship and create a stronger bond. Every crisis can be an opportunity to strengthen the relationship by overcoming it together.

