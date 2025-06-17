Presenter Michelle Hunziker has revealed what she does when she wants to date a man. Picture: Jens Kalaene/dpa

For celebrities, the search for a new partner is often more complicated than for ordinary mortals. Michelle Hunziker has therefore developed a special dating concept in recent years.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Presenter Michelle Hunziker revealed in the RTL program "Punkt 8" how she proceeds when she wants to date a new acquaintance.

Since separating from fashion entrepreneur Tomaso Trussardi three years ago, the 48-year-old has developed a sophisticated dating concept so that paparazzi pictures do not immediately appear in the media. Show more

In theory, true love can be waiting anywhere: at the outdoor pool, in the supermarket or on the train.

The question remains: how do celebrities who rarely visit such places go about it?

In the RTL morning show "Punkt 8", presenter Michelle Hunziker revealed what she does when she wants to date a new acquaintance but doesn't want paparazzi pictures of her and her partner to appear in the press immediately.

Michelle Hunziker: "I am single"

Since her separation from fashion entrepreneur Tomaso Trussardi in 2022, the 48-year-old presenter has developed a sophisticated dating concept to date a man without being recognized.

"For the first three months after we meet, there are no headlines in the press because we meet in garages. But there are also good Airbnb accommodations," explains Hunziker.

When asked by "Punkt 8" presenter Annika Lau what her current relationship status is, the presenter replies: "I'm single, but I don't know for how much longer. But for the public, I'm still single."

