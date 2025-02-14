Michelle Hunziker is single - and thinks that's a good thing. (archive picture) sda

Presenter Michelle Hunziker has a theory as to why she is still single. Even though she enjoys her life without a partner by her side, she is open to letting a man into her heart again.

The TV presenter enjoys her life as a single woman, values her independence and emphasizes that she feels comfortable even without a partner.

According to her, her beauty secret is self-care, which releases happiness hormones and benefits her skin. Show more

Michelle Hunziker (48) is one of the most popular entertainers in the German-speaking world. Men would have to queue up to hook up with her. But that doesn't seem to be the case, as Michelle explains. She also thinks she has found a reason for her single life.

It doesn't have to be

Michelle Hunziker became a grandmother almost two years ago when her daughter Aurora gave birth to little Cesare. This could have something to do with the presenter's single life, as she suspects in an interview with Gala magazine: "Men are a bit scared of me, after all, I'm a granny too. They think: Oh, a granny: 'special category'."

But she is by no means unhappy. Firstly, she has enough to do anyway, and secondly, as a self-confident woman, she knows how to do good for herself. "I go to bed at night and think: Wow, this peace. When my children are in bed, I can take a hot bath, a moment that's just mine. That feels so good. And then I think: being single can also be nice. What if I imagine having someone at home right now? No. But of course that can change again if a man comes along who blows me away."

Michelle Hunziker has a secret recipe

Is there any truth to Michelle Hunziker's theory? After all, you can't tell she's a grandma by looking at her. This is partly due to her skin, which looks like that of a teenager. And it's no coincidence. She revealed her secret recipe to the Italian newspaper "Corriere della Sera", which is likely to surprise some fans.

Because Michelle doesn't (only) use exclusive beauty products, but a free home remedy: "Even if you don't have a partner, you have to know how to satisfy yourself. There's dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin, endorphins - all beautiful hormones that not only trigger euphoria and feelings of happiness, but also make your skin beautiful."

