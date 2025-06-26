Michelle Hunziker is said to be newly in love. The entertainer was caught flirting with a well-known manager in Milan. Jens Kalaene/dpa

Michelle Hunziker was spotted flirting in Milan. Who is the man who makes Hunziker's heart beat faster? He is a well-known entrepreneur and billionaire. And that's why Nino Tronchetti Provera is the perfect match.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle Hunziker is making headlines with her love life. The ESC presenter was spotted flirting in Milan.

Two weeks earlier, she had told the public that she was single.

Who is the new man at Hunziker's side? It's Nino Tronchetti, a well-known Italian entrepreneur. Show more

Michelle Hunziker's love life is the number one topic of gossip in the tabloid media: the 48-year-old was spotted flirting in her native Milan.

The man at Hunziker's side is at home in the Italian financial world - and also has three children.

Who is Michelle Hunziker's summer flirt?

Curtain up for Nino Tronchetti Provera!

The entrepreneur and visionary

Nino Tronchetti Provera is an Italian financial manager. The 57-year-old founded Ambienta in 2007 with the vision of combining environmental protection and economic success - a concept he had already developed in his university thesis in 1992. He recognized early on that environmental sustainability is one of the most important global trends.

Prior to this, he was an environmental consultant at McKinsey in Milan (from 1993), founded the clean-tech company Cam Tecnologie in 1997 and helped drive the establishment of Kyoto Clubs in Europe. Kyoto Clubs are voluntary associations of companies, institutions and organizations that campaign for climate protection and the implementation of the Kyoto Protocol targets.

He then held management positions at the Telecom Italia Group - including CEO of Finsiel and General Manager at Olivetti, according to his profile on his company page.

The tire manufacturer Pirelli is managed by his cousin Marco Tronchetti Provera, with whom Nino previously worked, reports "Handelsblatt.com".

The father of the family

Nino Tronchetti Provera has three grown-up daughters with his ex-wife. Michelle Hunziker is also the mother of three girls - Aurora (*1996) with Eros Ramazzotti, and Sole (12) and Celeste (10) with Tomaso Trussardi.

The perfect match for Hunziker

In a recent interview with "Vanity Fair" Italia, Michelle Hunziker said: "A financially independent woman who knows what she wants, organizes her own life and is perhaps also successful, triggers a strange competitive mechanism in men."

As the hot flirting photos from Milan show, Nino Tronchetti Provera - a seasoned entrepreneur and father of three - has no problem with strong, independent women. Quite the opposite.

