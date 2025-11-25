  1. Residential Customers
Wet fail at the new Grand Egyptian Museum Why Pharaoh Ramses makes for surprisingly wet visitors

Christian Thumshirn

25.11.2025

In the new Grand Egyptian Museum, Ramses II makes for open mouths - and not infrequently for a wet surprise. In the middle of the ultra-modern showpiece building lurks a detail that makes the museum a viral hit.

25.11.2025, 18:20

25.11.2025, 18:25

In the new Grand Egyptian Museum, visitors are greeted by a monumental Ramses II with a force that leaves even art connoisseurs speechless. The architecture is ultra-modern, the lighting is perfect, and the first steps through the huge hall are like entering a temple of the future.

Architectural detail with viral potential

However, this perfection conceals a small, unexpected flaw - a detail that many people only notice when it is already too late.

