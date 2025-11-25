In the new Grand Egyptian Museum, Ramses II makes for open mouths - and not infrequently for a wet surprise. In the middle of the ultra-modern showpiece building lurks a detail that makes the museum a viral hit.

Christian Thumshirn

In the new Grand Egyptian Museum, visitors are greeted by a monumental Ramses II with a force that leaves even art connoisseurs speechless. The architecture is ultra-modern, the lighting is perfect, and the first steps through the huge hall are like entering a temple of the future.

Architectural detail with viral potential

However, this perfection conceals a small, unexpected flaw - a detail that many people only notice when it is already too late.

