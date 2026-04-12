Will no longer exist in the future: "The Beatrice Egli Show". (archive picture) Britta Pedersen/dpa

Millions of people love to listen to Schlager. For decades, it was brought into living rooms via linear television - but that is now changing. Are pop shows disappearing completely?

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Several hit shows such as "Immer wieder sonntags" and the "Beatrice Egli Show" are being discontinued as ARD and other broadcasters cut costs and increasingly focus on younger, digital target groups.

Despite program cuts, according to experts, Schlager remains a popular genre that continues to achieve high ratings.

The importance of television is declining, while social media and streaming platforms are becoming more important for artists. Show more

Millions of people travel to Mallorca or the Alps every year for parties, palm trees and glittering snow. One thing must not be missing: Pop music. Whether at Ballermann or in Brixental Valley - people love folk music with simple lyrics and catchy melodies. Or what would carnival, Shrovetide or Mardi Gras be without Schlager? It's impossible to imagine shooting festivals or the world's biggest folk festival, the Oktoberfest, without it. So how does it fit together that more and more pop music programs are disappearing from television?

Schlager on television is under pressure. ARD recently announced the end of two popular programs with an audience of millions. With the classic "Immer wieder sonntags" and the "Beatrice Egli Show", two well-known formats will disappear from the ARD program in the future. Stefan Mross (50) will still be able to present some live shows until late summer. Egli (37), on the other hand, will no longer have a show on ARD, at least for the time being.

The official word from the producing broadcaster SWR and the singer is that she wants to devote herself to other projects and is also going on tour in the fall. Unofficially, the discontinuation of her show fits in perfectly with ARD's new direction.

SWR said the following about the cancellation of "Immer wieder sonntags" after around 30 years: The money is to be saved on the one hand and invested in the development of new digital entertainment formats on the other. ARD and SWR also want to focus on a younger audience.

Is the TV hit now on its way out?

The red pencil has also been applied to other hit programs on television. At the beginning of the year, the "Schlagerhitparade" with Christin Stark, Matthias Reim's wife, was dropped from the program without replacement, despite a loyal fan base.

The program "Immer wieder sonntags" is to be discontinued this year. (archive picture) Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

Last year, MDR explained the end to the specialist portal schlager.de as follows: "Like all modern media companies, MDR is continuously developing its journalistic portfolio in the interests of the audience. This is because interests and needs in media use are changing rapidly, and the use of digital formats is known to be constantly increasing."

MDR is also no longer broadcasting the open-air show "Kaisermania" with Roland Kaiser this year - in previous years, the public broadcaster still broadcast the concert from Dresden.

Expert: Schlager remains a strong genre

Musicologist Felix Thiesen from the Hanover University of Music, Drama and Media believes that Schlager remains a strong genre, at least overall. Its popularity remains unbroken, he says. Stars such as Helene Fischer and Beatrice Egli in particular have provided a "small revival" in recent years.

Florian Silbereisen and Giovanni Zarrella also appeal to a wider audience. Their shows on ARD and ZDF function primarily as big event shows. This is also reflected in the ratings: According to the industry service DWDL, Silbereisen is consistently above the four million viewer mark as a music show host.

The musician Giovanni Zarella is also popular with Schlager fans. (archive picture) Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Thiesen therefore warns against equating the end of individual programs with the end of the TV hit. "It's not necessarily the big shows and their decline that are now putting Schlager under pressure," he says. The genre has to constantly reinvent itself and needs to be integrated into the media in order to retain its audience. According to statistics from the German Music Information Center, almost 50 percent of Germans listen to Schlager.

New media have led to the audience shifting to other platforms. Linear television is becoming less important, while social media and video-on-demand platforms such as Netflix and Co. are taking their place. "In order to remain fit for the future, Schlager must orient itself towards other media productions."

What's more, pop music has long since ceased to depend solely on television. Artists like Vanessa Mai rely on proximity in social networks to generate digital reach. They take their followers on vacation with them and market products through collaborations - similar to influencers.

For up-and-coming artists beyond the big names, however, the disappearance of traditional TV space could become a problem. Smaller artists in particular have long benefited from fixed appearances on television. However, authenticity is crucial, says music expert Thiesen: Fans need to perceive a star as approachable and accessible. This is more important in pop music than the mere presence in a single show.

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