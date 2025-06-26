The Imperial State Crown is set with 2868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds and 4 rubies and is said to be worth around 3.2 billion Swiss francs. Image: IMAGO/News Images

Prince William has been thinking for years about what changes he would like to implement as the future king. A thorn in his side is said to be a crown that is used at the end of the coronation ceremony.

According to the British Sunday Times , the 43-year-old heir to the throne has been thinking for some time about what specific changes he would like to make within the royal family.

According to an insider, William is bothered by the ostentatious Imperial State Crown, among other things. This crown is always used at the end of the coronation ceremony. Show more

Last Saturday, June 21, Prince William turned 43 years old. Since the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022, he has been first in line to the British throne.

If all goes according to plan, William will one day succeed his father, King Charles III, to the throne. Contrary to the hopes of British republicans, his succession did not trigger a major royal crisis.

Charles is still not as popular as his legendary mother was after 70 years of reign. But the majority of his countrymen believe that the 76-year-old has "done a good job" so far.

William and Kate already play a central role

Nevertheless, it seems clear that even a worthy king can no longer be sure of popular support in the future.

For this reason, summit meetings have reportedly already been held between Charles and his son William and his wife Kate, at which possible visions for the future of the British crown were discussed.

It is also clear that William and Kate already play a central role within the royal family and ensure a permanent and mostly positive presence in the media.

According to the British Sunday Times, the heir to the throne has also been thinking intensively for years about what mark he wants to make as future regent and what changes he would like to make.

2868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 4 rubies

According to an insider, Prince William is particularly fond of the magnificent Imperial State Crown.

The crown, set with 2868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds and 4 rubies, has an estimated value of 3.2 billion Swiss francs - apparently completely excessive for the heir to the British throne.

The heir to the throne, William and Kate, already play a central role within the British royal family. Image: James Manning/PA Wire/dpa

The Imperial State Crown is usually worn at the end of the coronation ceremony when the new monarch leaves Westminster Abbey, while the Edwardian Crown is used for the actual coronation.

"This ridiculous thing that looks like it came from Disney", as the insider described it in the Sunday Times, will no longer be part of the next coronation ceremony under Prince William.

But it is not only the elaborate ceremony itself that the father of three wants to streamline one day - the royal family as a whole is also to be modernized.

William is planning a comprehensive reform of the monarchy. "He will turn over every stone and look underneath," the royal insider continues.

