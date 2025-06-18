Princess Kate has been extremely popular with the British people for many years. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/dpa

Princess Kate, the wife of heir to the throne William, is very popular with the British people. Now a royal expert explains why the 43-year-old's past is so important for the future of the British royal family.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Princess Kate is extremely popular with the British.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward believes that her middle-class origins have ensured that the people have very quickly felt connected to the 43-year-old.

"Princes used to always marry princesses. But Princess Kate had no aristocratic title. She was just Miss Catherine Middleton," Seward explained to the streaming service "True Royalty TV".

Prince William has been prepared since childhood for the role he will one day assume as King of England. In Princess Kate, he has the seemingly perfect wife at his side.

Above all, his middle-class past should play into the future Queen's hands. British royal expert Ingrid Seward believes this.

"Princes used to always marry princesses. But Princess Kate had no aristocratic title. She was just Miss Catherine Middleton," Seward explains to the streaming service "True Royalty TV".

Princess Kate "comes from the real world"

Her middle-class origins ensured that the British quickly felt a connection with Kate.

"She's from the real world and there's a difference between the royals and the rest of us," says Ingrid Seward.

She added: "I mean, when you've grown up with someone literally cleaning your Wellington boots and wiping the mud off your bike, you live in a select world and I don't think there's anything you can do about it."

The fact that the 43-year-old princess' parents are self-made millionaires, on the other hand, is responsible for the fact that Kate is still rather modest and reserved today.

Kate comes from a "relatively normal, warm family environment", says Seward. And despite all the royal glamor, she has retained this - even though she now bears an aristocratic title.

