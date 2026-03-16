Sean Penn was awarded an Oscar for the third time - but the actor was once again conspicuous by his absence at the ceremony. Picture: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP/dpa

Actor Sean Penn stayed away from the Oscars - even though he was called to the stage as the winner for the third time. It has long been known that he doesn't take award shows very seriously.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sean Penn won Best Supporting Actor at the 98th Academy Awards for his role in the political thriller "One Battle After Another", but was not present himself.

Kieran Culkin accepted the Oscar on his behalf, which initially caused confusion and an unusual silence in the hall.

Penn has previously skipped several Oscar shows and once even considered having his Oscars melted down to support Ukraine. Show more

Sean Penn could have been the big star of this year's Oscars: The actor was honored for the third time.

The 65-year-old was awarded Best Supporting Actor for his role in the political thriller "One Battle After Another".

In contrast to his previous two wins - Penn picked up an Oscar for best leading actor in 2004 for "Mystic River" and in 2009 for "Milk" - the actor didn't seem to be in the mood for a big party this time.

Strange silence spreads through the hall

Kieran Culkin won in the "Best Supporting Actor" category last year. When he announced Sean Penn as the winner on stage at the 98th Academy Awards, he said directly: "Sean couldn't be here tonight - or didn't want to - so I accept the award on his behalf."

For some audience members, this initially felt like a joke. But then Culkin left the stage and a strange silence spread through the auditorium of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Penn wanted to melt down his Oscar

The question remains: Why did Sean Penn shine at this year's Oscars?

According to a report in the New York Times, Sean Penn is said to have traveled to Europe to visit Ukraine.

"Sean Penn couldn't be here tonight - or didn't want to - so I'm accepting the award on his behalf": Kieran Culkin. Image: IMAGO/Everett Collection

According to the US industry publication "Variety", the actor has missed the Academy Awards several times in the past. As a nominee, he has missed three out of five Oscar ceremonies - and in each case quite deliberately.

In an interview with Variety in 2023, Sean Penn said that he had even considered destroying his Oscars and giving them to Ukraine so that they could be melted down and used as ammunition in the war against Russia.

In the end, he decided against it - and gave an Oscar to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky instead.

Sean Penn has often proven that he doesn't take the various award shows very seriously. At this year's Golden Globes ceremony, the actor was particularly conspicuous for smoking inside among the nominees.

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