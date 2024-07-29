SRF sports presenter Annette Fetscherin is reporting on the Olympic Games and can be seen a lot on TV at the moment. The Thurgau native keeps quiet about her love life, saying she has had "negative experiences" with it.

Carlotta Henggeler

In a new interview, the 41-year-old from Thurgau reveals that she is happily in a relationship but keeps her love life out of the limelight. She had previously had "negative experiences".

SRF shows at least 14 hours of live TV every day. Medal winners and other guests will be welcomed to the studio by the presenter duo Fetscherin/Studer. Show more

SRF sports presenter Annette Fet scherin has her hands full at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Together with TV colleague Lukas Studer, she is reporting from the sports studio in the heart of Paris.

The rigorous program with its many live broadcasts is a challenge for Fetscherin, as she has travelled to Paris with injuries.

In the video above, the woman from Thurgau tells blue News how she intends to master the live marathon.

Private love happiness under lock and key

Annette Fetscherin has been in a relationship with former fencer Benjamin Steffen since last year.

However, the couple do not live together, as Fetscherin reveals in an interview with "Glückspost" magazine. The reason? Steffen lives in Basel for work. Moving in together would be difficult for Fetscherin, after all, the passionate equestrian has horses and her TV job at Leutschenbach in Zurich-Seebach.

The couple therefore commute between Basel, Zurich and the Winterthur region, where Fetscherin lives.

The TV woman keeps a low profile about her love life, and there's a reason for that: "I've had negative experiences with it in the past, so I'm keeping a low profile. But I can tell you this much: I'm very happy with Benjamin," says Fetscherin in an interview with "Glückspost".

Benjamin Steffen still took part in the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Shortly afterwards, the fencing world champion in the team category retired from competitive sport. "It would have been really special if I'd had to moderate his competition at the Olympics," comments Fetscherin with a laugh.

