Fewer impulse purchases, clear rules, conscious exceptions: The "No Buy 2026" trend combines consumerism with planning, psychology and suitability for everyday life - and hits a nerve.

Almost a hundred years ago, people in Europe lived on a fraction of what is considered normal today. During the Second World War, for example, young adults often owned fewer than 50 items, mainly clothing and a few personal objects.

Today, in Western consumer societies such as Switzerland, the number is estimated to be well over 10,000 items per person. In an economy and way of life based on growth, this abundance is no coincidence. As a result, many people are asking themselves how many possessions are actually necessary, and at what point things become more of a burden than an asset.

This is precisely where the no-buy trend comes in: It means doing without non-essential purchases. In the still young year 2026, it is increasingly circulating on social networks: Users are posting their no-buy lists, rules and progress on TikTok, Instagram and Reddit. For example, they only want to buy second-hand or only buy something new if an existing item is sold first.

Tens of thousands actively participate, hundreds of thousands follow the content. The idea behind it is simple: if you buy less, you have more money, a better overview and often less mental baggage.

Resolutions must be realistic

The fact that less can be more is nothing new - but what is new in 2026 is the tone. Instead of a blanket "don't buy anything for a year", many are focusing on differentiated rules.

What all approaches have in common is a focus on practicability in everyday life rather than maximum strictness. Financial psychology studies show that although rigid bans motivate in the short term, they often lead to frustration and relapse in the long term.

Accordingly, experts warn against overly strict no-buy rules. A whole year without exceptions is psychologically almost impossible for many people to keep up. Models with limited rules and deliberately planned exceptions are more sustainable and stable. For example, flexible models such as low buy with time-limited phases in which you don't buy anything, or clearly defined exceptions.

Whatever is perceived as useful or identity-creating remains permitted - such as the daily coffee in the neighborhood or concert tickets. It is crucial that the rules fit in with your own reality. For some, this means excluding fashion and decoration, for others it means restricting to-go eating or impulsive shopping days.

30-day list instead of asceticism

Structural changes in everyday life are also recommended. These include automated savings plans in which a fixed amount is regularly and automatically transferred from the account to a savings or investment account, the deliberate removal of shopping triggers such as apps or newsletters and budgeting that leaves room for planned or meaningful spending.

One pragmatic element of the trend is 30-day wish lists. Instead of making spontaneous purchases, consumers make a note of things that interest them and deliberately wait. Only if the desire still exists after a month is a decision made about a purchase. Many people report that the majority of wishes lose their relevance during this time.

This method lowers the psychological hurdle that a strict no-buy year would entail. Time reduces emotional buying impulses. If you check your list regularly, you will recognize patterns and often save money without having to restrict yourself too much.

Sort out 26 things every month

Decluttering challenges are also gaining in popularity in parallel with buying cessation. Many people set themselves specific goals, such as getting rid of 26 things every month or getting rid of a set number of items every day. The goal is less physical clutter and more mental freedom.

However, the problem of possessions can hardly be solved by clearing out alone. This is why many people link it directly to their consumer behavior. The "one in, one out" rule is widespread: for every new item purchased, an old one has to go. This puts the brakes on new acquisitions, while at the same time revealing how densely households are already filled with things.

Historically, this approach to possessions is new. Previous generations were characterized by scarcity, objects were repaired and used for decades, throwing them away was difficult. Today, however, waste is structurally built into consumer society - as a result of economic growth, increasing purchasing power and ever shorter product cycles, as Watson pointed out with regard to the development of prosperity in the 20th century.

Share, swap, repair

Movements such as "Buy Nothing" are developing in parallel to the individual savings trend. They not only focus on not buying, but also on sharing, swapping and repairing as an alternative to traditional consumption. The focus is on a fundamentally different idea of wealth, ownership and community or even a lifestyle change towards a circular economy.

This logic is also reflected in many no-buy rules that are currently being shared online. In forums and social networks, participants report very specific requirements: Clothing may only be bought on a few fixed days a year, books only second-hand, technology only when it needs replacing.

Others link their no-buy to savings goals such as building up an emergency fund or reducing debt - rather than traditional wealth goals, which are out of reach for many people anyway given the high cost of living, including in Switzerland.

Why now?

Whether strict renunciation, flexible low-buy strategies or communal sharing models - what all approaches have in common is the attempt to break through consumption patterns that have long been taken for granted. It is no coincidence that not buying became a trend in 2026. Rising prices meet an unprecedented density of incentives to buy through social media, personalized advertising and permanent availability.

For many, consciously doing without is thus becoming a strategy against sensory overload and financial insecurity - and for a stable(er) approach to possessions, money and consumption that is experienced as controllable and is sustainable even after the end of a no-buy phase.

