From cyberbullying in class chats to AI-generated misinformation: Teachers are important contact persons for online safety in everyday school life. Picture: Pexels, Pavel Danilyuk

Teachers are called upon to recognize traps such as fake news or cyberbullying at an early stage. They protect schoolchildren by teaching them how to use media safely.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Adolescents need the guidance of adults on the internet.

Teachers train their pupils' media skills with the help of teaching materials and regularly exchange information with parents.

Cyberbullying and the sharing of inappropriate content are also a problem in class chats. Show more

Whether educational videos on YouTube, search engines or class chats: many adolescents use the internet for school to find information or complete assignments. However, not everything that can be found on the internet is suitable for children and young people. This includes pornography, depictions of violence and cyberbullying, for example.

With just one click, pupils can access content that is unsuitable for them. Cyberbullying places a long-term emotional burden on adolescents in particular. What's more, although people know each other personally, harmful content or nasty comments are often shared in class chats.

Playfully navigating everyday media life

Teachers play an important role when it comes to protecting young people online. They playfully guide pupils through everyday media life and are important contact persons for content that is harmful or not age-appropriate.

Young people are already active on social media such as Instagram or TikTok at a young age and are increasingly using AI. It is therefore important that teachers also include these topics in their lessons and raise awareness among pupils - for example, by explaining why depictions of violence, fake news or false role models are harmful and how young people can protect themselves from them.

Guessing games in which students expose AI-generated deepfakes or role-playing games in which they collect different ways to protect their private data are entertaining and impart important knowledge in a fun way.

Parents and teachers in exchange

Violent videos or influencers who convey unrealistic ideals of beauty can have a negative impact on the development of adolescents. By encouraging their pupils to address problems openly, teachers can protect them and intervene quickly in the event of bullying.

Fixed rules contribute to respectful communication in class chats and can be established in consultation with parents. Swisscom's teaching materials and media courses help teachers to promote the right media skills in their classrooms. Schools can also make use of technical aids and install a firewall on the school premises, for example.

5 teaching ideas for media skills Deepfakes : Students use guessing games to expose AI-generated deepfakes.

Pornography : Open discussions help with age-appropriate education. Teachers encourage students to ask questions and share negative experiences.

False identities : In role plays, pupils simulate their experiences of "fake profiles" and learn how to protect their privacy.

Online advertising : Students guess the signs that distinguish advertising from real content. These include excessive promises or misleading language.

Cyberbullying: In an open discussion, teachers create a safe environment in which students can talk about their experiences. Show more