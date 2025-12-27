As the lead actor in the successful ZDF series "Der Bergdoktor", he has a special responsibility, says Hans Sigl during a look behind the scenes. ZDF / Erika Hauri

Hans Sigl has been in front of the camera as "Bergdoktor" since 2008. A new TV documentary shows: Behind the scenes, he becomes a mentor, entertainer and reliable team player. The new season starts on January 8, 2026.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hans Sigl returns on January 8, 2026 with the 19th season of "Der Bergdoktor" and is also shown as a committed team player behind the scenes in a ZDF documentary.

The actor takes on a mentoring role on set, emphasizes his responsibility as the lead actor and uses humour to create a good atmosphere - for example by eating a sandwich with laughter before kissing scenes.

The well-rehearsed team of the series is portrayed in the report "Backstage - Der Bergdoktor", which is already available in the ZDF media library. Show more

Austrian actor Hans Sigl has been playing Martin Gruber in the long-running ZDF series "Der Bergdoktor " since 2008. But he is not only there for people in the early evening series.

The 56-year-old has also made it his mission to be a support for the team on set. "You'll never walk alone, that's the thing," he explains his motto during the filming of the 18th season. ZDF accompanied the filming for "Backstage - der Bergdoktor". The two episodes of the documentary can be viewed in the media library.

On Thursday, January 8, 2026, the 19th season of "Der Bergdoktor" will start on ZDF. After so many years, the people in front of and behind the camera are a close-knit team, as a look behind the scenes makes clear. "You know when it's getting a bit tiring, you can tell by looking at your colleagues: He needs a bit of attention or help," says Sigl.

It doesn't matter to the series star whether he is assisting a fellow actor, a camerawoman or an assistant. "Everyone is equally important at the end of the day," emphasizes a trainee on set. The actor can only agree with her and admits: "It's something that almost brings tears to my eyes."

Sigl orders "salmon bread with onions" before kissing scenes

Heiko Ruprecht, who plays Hans Gruber, raves about his brother from the series: "A front man like you'd expect." Fan favorite Ronja Forcher, who plays Lilli Gruber and has also been on the show since the first episode, reveals: "You can't hide anything from him, even if you sometimes want to. He makes sure that the ship keeps sailing and that everything stays on track."

"Over time and in the course of the work I've done, I've realized that as an actor who is always there, as the main character, you have a responsibility - towards a team, towards the situation," explains Sigl. "Of course, you can ruin the team's whole day with one small, careless gesture," the 56-year-old is aware.

That doesn't stop the actor from making the odd joke: for "kissing or kiss-like scenes", Sigl says with a mischievous smile, he likes to "order a salmon sandwich with onions beforehand - simply as a gag. The colleagues also took it with humor."

