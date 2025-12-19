A perfect world: presenter Nicole Berchtold (center) and her countrywomen. SRF

Once again, the SRF program "Landfrauenküche" shows Switzerland from its real, original side. No filters, no scrolling pace, no artificial drama. Instead, everyday life, closeness - and a finale that, even in 2025, prefers to listen rather than bang its drum.

It's good that shows like this still exist: Even in 2025, "Landfrauenküche" remains a counter-program to the other permanent productions.

While other formats relentlessly push the pace and effects, SRF shows a world that deliberately ticks slower. People sit together, eat heartily, laugh - and above all: they work.

In times when reality stars earn more money with "collaborations" than a Federal Councillor, this seems almost out of time - and that is precisely why it is so soothing.

The seven countrywomen from the 19th season of Landfrauenküche in the final show: from left: Lorena Röösli, Milena Knutti, Stefanie Hitz-Leuenberger, Irène Meier, Rahel Margreth, Corina Kohler. SRF

The "countrywomen" have other worries. One farmer's wife puts it in a nutshell: "I want to show what our lives look like without make-up."

Then she adds, almost casually: "It's not always easy. Small and big worries are part of it."

It's sentences like these that make the show a delightfully authentic treat, despite all the staging.

Everyday life with breaking points

In the 2025 season finale, there is once again room for stories that are otherwise often ignored. Children with challenges, accidents, financial worries - none of these things are made light of, but nothing is glossed over either.

Rahel Margreth from Langwies GR talks about her life in a particularly impressive way - with tears in her eyes, calmly, without pathos. You can sense that this family doesn't have it easy - but they still value what they have.

An emotional rock in the surf: Presenter Nicole Berchtold. SRF

Presenter Nicole Berchtold, in the red dress, always finds the right tone. She asks questions without probing, allows pauses and gives space. The show does not tip over into sentimentality. It remains respectful.

Closeness instead of envy

The competition itself also follows this logic. Milena Knutti, Stefanie Hitz-Leuenberger, Karin Landolt and Rahel Margreth are eliminated in the semi-finals. There are hardly any tears. Instead, there is mutual recognition and lots of hearty laughter. Yes, they congratulate each other on making it through - another rare moment in competition television.

When Lorena Röösli from Lucerne and Irène Meier from Zug make it to the final, it feels more like relief than triumph.

Lots of love, as a matter of course

Before that, there is a lively look back at seven episodes of "Landfrauenküche" this year. Including funny mishaps, mishaps and mishaps - and many a "Hoppala".

"There's a lot of cuddling in this episode," says one of the men dryly at one point. This is followed by a wonderful montage of kissing couples from the season. Here too: The closeness is not ironized, not commented on. It is simply allowed to be. Real and authentic.

"SRF bi de Lüt - Landfrauenküche": Irène Meier, Rahel Margreth and Corina Kohler (from left to right). SRF

Almost logically, the title of "Service Superstar" goes to Andi Kohler. Not because of his - non-existent - wine knowledge or his perfection. But because of his honesty. "I prefer beer," he says with a grin. Reality TV rarely gets more down-to-earth.

A quiet victory

In the end, Irène Meier from Zug wins the title of "Countrywoman of the Year 2025". Everyone rejoices. The most emotional moment belongs to her son, who cries with joy. "If I didn't see my children crying, I wouldn't believe it," says Meier. "It's almost not real for me."

Final moment of "Landfrauen": it's not just about cooking, but about who will be left standing at the end. SRF

That's fitting. Because "Landfrauenküche" is the kind of show where a small victory can trigger big emotions. Without a show.

And that's exactly why this final doesn't feel like television - but like a piece of living Switzerland.

