Bridgerton returns this month, bringing not only love drama but also fashion drama. For as pretty as the sumptuous gowns are, they are problematic for the fashion industry.

Previous seasons have already triggered a global fashion trend that interpreted historical clothing elements such as empire dresses and corsets in a modern way.

However, the style is attracting the attention of the fast fashion industry and is therefore at odds with current sustainability trends and remains a short-lived fashion hype. Show more

In a few days - after a whole two years! - Bridgerton returns and once again immerses us in the romantic Regency era of Great Britain. But also into intrigue, dramatic love stories and gossip. The very first episode takes us to a mysterious masked ball, as you can see in the trailer for season 4.

Even with season 1, Bridgerton was far more than just another pretty girl series. Among other things, the Netflix production triggered a real fashion hype by bringing the Regency style back into the modern fashion consciousness: empire dresses, puffed sleeves, corsets.

Elements that were previously considered too playful or dressed up were suddenly in high demand. Searches skyrocketed and the aesthetic was celebrated on social media. What had long been considered old-fashioned became a trend overnight - that was 2020.

The second and third seasons consolidated the trend and finally brought it into the present. Alongside the usual romantic drama, a good dose of fashion inspiration is therefore also expected in season 4. Bridgerton manages to combine the two like no other series: Fashion is used as a playful means of seduction.

Fantasy of luxury and escapism

With the next two Bridgerton parts, which will be released on Netflix on 29 January and 26 February, the style from the previous seasons is not simply repeated, but modernized. The plot is slowly approaching 1820; the characters and the world around them have evolved. We can expect more wearable pieces that are even more "instagrammable" and will probably go down even better with audiences.

And this is where the problem lies. In recent years, sustainable, timeless and high-quality fashion has actually been increasingly in demand. The simple old-money trend, for example, has contributed to this. Bridgerton is the complete opposite: ostentatious, flashy, decadent, patterned, ruffled and puffed.

The series thus triggers the cheapest fashion industry in the world. After all, elaborate fashion like that of the Regecy period is expensive if it is to be produced fairly. However, many people cannot or do not want to afford this. As a result, there is a short-term increase in demand for cheap versions of Temu or Shein, where you can buy empire dresses for 13 francs or corsets for 7 francs.

This has little to do with slow fashion like that of the 19th century. On the contrary: the Regency style with corsets, long dresses and extravagant accessories is still just a micro-trend: fascinating, but definitely not something that will be in your closet for the next 20 years.

Nevertheless, no fashion lover will be able to resist the joy of viewing the Bridgerton styles. We will also marvel at the costumes of the fourth season, press pause to take a closer look at the details, love or criticize the outfits of the protagonists. Because they make us dream of deceleration and romance - and escape reality for a moment.

