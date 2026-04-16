Soon to be back in theaters: Anne Hathaway (left) as Andy Sachs and Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly. Keystone

More than 20 years after the original, the cult characters are returning to the big screen in "The Devil Wears Prada 2". The first trailer became a viral hit and underlines the enormous interest in the sequel.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you "The Devil Wears Prada 2" opens in cinemas in just under two weeks.

The trailer has already broken records with over 222 million views in 24 hours.

The sequel tackles current topics such as #MeToo and female leadership and adds new prominent names to the original cast. Show more

The wait will soon be over: "The Devil Wears Prada 2" will be released in cinemas on April 30. High time to dust off the high heels.

The sequel picks up more than 20 years after the cult film and brings back the familiar characters - visibly matured and in a completely different media and fashion world. Instead of pure nostalgia, the film focuses on an update of the present, in which social media, influencers and algorithms set the tone. There are already signs of this: The movie captures the zeitgeist.

The first trailer at the beginning of February immediately attracted enormous attention: within 24 hours, it had over 222 million views - a record for 20th Century Fox, which described the success itself as "groundbreaking". The interest in the return of Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel seems to remain huge.

222,000,000 trailer views in 24hrs? Groundbreaking. Literally.



Thank you for making The Devil Wears Prada 2 the most viewed 20th Century Studios trailer of all time. pic.twitter.com/aa1n8gPiE8 — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) February 4, 2026

Brave new fashion world

In terms of content, the focus has clearly shifted: Miranda(Meryl Streep) is still at the helm of the fashion magazine "Runway", but is fighting against the loss of importance of traditional print media.

While exclusive circles used to dominate, fashion is now a global content market in which likes and reach determine success. It is precisely this new balance of power that the sequel picks up on.

Old and new forces clash: Emily(Emily Blunt) has risen to become the influential manager of a luxury company and controls crucial advertising budgets, while Miranda clings to traditional structures.

Andy(Anne Hathaway) also returns - more mature and self-confident - while Nigel (Stanley Tucci) once again acts as a moral compass. The trailer already hints that the sequel could be more serious and contemporary.

Topic hits the zeitgeist

Social developments also play a role: since the #MeToo movement, abuse of power has been viewed more critically and leadership styles such as Miranda's are viewed differently today than they were in 2006. At the same time, women in leadership positions are still under particular scrutiny. The sequel could therefore open up new perspectives on female power and modern working environments.

In addition to the original cast, Lucy Liu, Kenneth Branagh and Justin Theroux are also new to the ensemble. The film is once again directed by David Frankel, with the screenplay written by Aline Brosh McKenna.

Video from the department