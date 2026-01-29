Kris Jenner (center) deleted this photo with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, among others, from Instagram after her birthday. Image: Screenshot X

Kris Jenner's birthday party is causing a stir - not because of the guests, but because of deleted photos with Duchess Markle and Prince Harry. Now Kim Kardashian is speaking out for the first time about the background.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kim Kardashian explains in a podcast that the deleted photos of Meghan and Harry were removed out of respect for Remembrance Day.

The publication of the pictures was done with the Sussexes' consent, but they only realized the inappropriate timing after the fact.

Kardashian emphasized that there had been no scandal and regretted the controversy that had arisen. Show more

Last November, Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday. However, it was less the anniversary that made the headlines than the question of why the Kardashians posted several photos of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan on Instagram - and then deleted them again shortly afterwards.

Now Kim Kardashian has spoken out for the first time. In her sister Khloé 's podcast "Khloé in Wonder Land", she made it clear that the decision was made out of respect, not because of a scandal.

"It was all very innocent"

The pictures were originally published with the Sussexes' consent. It was only afterwards that they realized it was Remembrance Day. Meghan and Harry had not wanted to appear as party guests on Remembrance Day.

The party photos were therefore removed. "It was all very innocent," emphasizes Kim Kardashian, referring to the long-standing friendship between Meghan Markle and Kris Jenner. Looking back, she regrets that the situation turned into a controversy.

More from the department