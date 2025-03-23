The naked Til Schweiger in "Der bewegte Mann". Germany, 1994 imago/United Archives

Male nudity remains an exception in film and television - and when it does occur, it causes a stir. While female bodies have been shown freely for decades, different rules apply to men.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Historically, the male body has been associated with power and control - exposing it is seen as potentially weakening.

A brief flash of penis can attract more attention than entire seasons of female nudity.

Women are seen naked or half-naked in movies almost three times as often as men. Teenage girls are exposed twice as often as boys of the same age. Show more

In the world of moving images, it is hardly surprising that nudity is not portrayed in a gender-equitable way. A look at film and television reveals a clear imbalance: while female nudity has been staged as a matter of course for decades, male nudity remains the exception - and when it does occur, it promptly causes irritation or attention.

This discrepancy not only makes deeply rooted social taboos visible, but also reveals a gender-specific double standard in the media landscape.

Screenwriter James Ivory ("Call Me by Your Name") criticizes the fact that male actors are often contractually protected from nude scenes - while their female colleagues have to expose themselves.

Jason Isaacs' penis flash

The popular HBO series "The White Lotus " has also put the spotlight on male nudity. In a scene from the current third season, Jason Isaacs' character Timothy Ratliff suddenly appears naked.

During breakfast with his family, his robe opens and his genitals are briefly visible. His grown-up children exclaim in horror: "Oh my god, Dad! Your balls!" A scene that attracted a lot of attention on social media.

In fact, a penis can be seen in every opening episode of the three seasons of "The White Lotus". What is part of the standard repertoire for female nudity is still unusual for male nudity - and director Mike White deliberately exploits this.

Actresses have to show more skin

As film scholar Santiago Fouz-Hernández explains to the BBC, the audience's reaction is proof enough "that male nudity is still not considered normal".

Isaacs himself pointed out the double standard: "He [director Mike White] is trying to redress the imbalance - all the naked women I saw on every TV show and movie growing up," he told Decider.

Statistics prove the imbalance. A 2018 American study that looked at over 1,000 popular movies found that female characters are seen partially nude in about 25 percent of them, while male nudity only appears in 9 percent of movies. However, "partial nudity" also includes depictions of visible cleavage.

Patterns in the portrayal of young women

The difference can already be seen at this level: a naked male torso is hardly taboo or sexualized in society - unlike the female torso. What is considered neutral for men, such as visible nipples, is often eroticized for women.

Reports from the Geena Davis Institute and St. Mary's University confirm this trend: actresses are four times more likely to appear on camera in revealing clothing than their male counterparts. Teenage girls are twice as likely to be shown nude as teenage boys, indicating a disturbing pattern in the portrayal of young female characters.

Financial incentives hinder male nudity

The reluctance to show male nudity has deep-rooted cultural reasons. The male body has historically been seen as a symbol of power and control - its display has often been interpreted as weakness or exposure.

Film scholar Peter Lehman describes this as "phallic mysticism": the penis is less a body part than a symbol of male dominance - and therefore usually remains invisible so as not to jeopardize this image of power.

Another point is censoring institutions such as the Motion Picture Association of America. While female nudity often gets away with an R rating (17+), male nudity can quickly lead to an NC-17 release - which makes marketing and cinema success much more difficult. Such requirements create financial incentives to avoid male nudity.

A change is on the horizon

Despite these obstacles, the discussion about body images is changing. While the pressure on women to conform to a certain ideal of beauty has long persisted, the male body is increasingly becoming the focus of attention.

Convincing in a nude photo shoot: Jermaine Kothé, GNTM winner 2024. ProSieben/Sven Doornkaat

For example, since the 19th season of "Germany's Next Topmodel" last year, male models have also been part of the competition. Like their female colleagues before them, they have to face the infamous nude shoots.

This year, the men posed in a bathtub filled with foam - and once again this sparked discussions about gender roles and equal treatment. It remains to be seen whether the male genitalia will continue to be a provocation in the world of film and television.