Marius Borg Høiby is the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and son of Princess Mette-Marit. Here at a recent TV event. IMAGO/PPE

In the summer of 2024, Marius Borg Høiby confessed to assaulting his ex-girlfriend. An insider now reports that Princess Mette-Marit's son almost got away scot-free.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marius Borg Høiby confessed to assaulting his ex-girlfriend in August 2024 while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

He is also suspected of being involved in drug dealing.

The first-born son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit was almost not arrested in August.

His girlfriend initially did not want to report Marius Borg Høiby. Her family then called the police, an insider reveals. Show more

Marius Borg Høiby leads a jet-set life. The 27-year-old lives on the Skaugum estate, close to his mother Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon. He regularly posts photos of his dazzling life on Instagram: Marius surfing, Marius partying, Marius riding his motorcycle.

In August of this year, he made negative headlines when he attacked his ex-girlfriend under the influence of alcohol and drugs and vandalized her apartment in Oslo. And the royal scion almost got away scot-free, writes "Bild".

An insider tells the German newspaper: "Marius and his girlfriend often had arguments. They loved each other very much, but were also both insanely jealous. Marius was even more blatant in his jealousy. Plus the drugs. He often went crazy - even in the apartment."

During the big argument in August, Marius Borg Høiby destroyed some of his ex's furniture; according to the Norwegian press, the damage amounted to 2,700 euros.

Despite the damage, Høiby's acquaintance had no qualms about reporting the attack to the police. The problem was that the apartment was badly damaged and it was unclear whether Marius would cover the costs.

The victim's family therefore contacted the authorities "to make a record of the damage for the insurance company", the insider continues.

The officers then wanted to know who had gone on the rampage in the apartment and how the argument had come about. The name Marius Borg Høiby came up. The acquaintance told Bild: "The family didn't know that the police automatically initiate a criminal investigation in the event of bodily harm." And so things took their course.

The victim and his family were under considerable pressure to quickly resolve the issue of costs for the damage caused. An insider explains: "The apartment had already been terminated. The girlfriend was planning to move in with Marius at Skaugum Castle."

