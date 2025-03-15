A touching retrospective of Emil Steinberger's life was recently shown in cinemas with "Typical Emil". Now the 92-year-old cabaret artist has revealed why the Swiss can still laugh at him today.

No time? blue News summarizes for you With "Typically Emil" , Lucerne filmmaker Phil Meyer has created a touching look back at the long life of Swiss cabaret artist Emil Steinberger.

In the video above, the 92-year-old cabaret artist reveals why the Swiss still laugh at his jokes today.

And Steinberge reveals how much his wife Niccel has contributed to his success. Show more

"You're old if you can't see hair growing out of your nose and ears," says Emil Steinberger. His wife Niccel laughs, and the 92-year-old cabaret artist agrees. She has just plucked a hair at his request.

This is one of the first scenes in the documentary "Typically Emil" by Lucerne filmmaker Phil Meyer.

Steinberger takes one last look in the dressing room mirror before a performance. The scene took place when the cabaret artist was on tour with his program "Emil schnädered".

This is how much Emil's wife contributed to his success

The documentary "Typically Emil" is largely based on excerpts from his stage programs.

No matter which year Steinberger played Emil, he made the audience happy. As a policeman, as a father with a baby carriage, as a mountain man, as a restaurant visitor.

In the video above, Emil Steinberger explains why the Swiss still laugh at his jokes today. And he reveals how much his wife Niccel, whom he married in New York on May 18, 1999, has contributed to his success as an artist.

