  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Emil Steinberger Why the Swiss still laugh at his jokes today

Bruno Bötschi

15.3.2025

A touching retrospective of Emil Steinberger's life was recently shown in cinemas with "Typical Emil". Now the 92-year-old cabaret artist has revealed why the Swiss can still laugh at him today.

15.03.2025, 19:44

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • With "Typically Emil", Lucerne filmmaker Phil Meyer has created a touching look back at the long life of Swiss cabaret artist Emil Steinberger.
  • In the video above, the 92-year-old cabaret artist reveals why the Swiss still laugh at his jokes today.
  • And Steinberge reveals how much his wife Niccel has contributed to his success.
Show more

"You're old if you can't see hair growing out of your nose and ears," says Emil Steinberger. His wife Niccel laughs, and the 92-year-old cabaret artist agrees. She has just plucked a hair at his request.

This is one of the first scenes in the documentary "Typically Emil" by Lucerne filmmaker Phil Meyer.

Steinberger takes one last look in the dressing room mirror before a performance. The scene took place when the cabaret artist was on tour with his program "Emil schnädered".

This is how much Emil's wife contributed to his success

The documentary "Typically Emil" is largely based on excerpts from his stage programs.

Bötschi asks Peter Schneider.

Bötschi asks Peter Schneider"On bad days, I barely managed to go shopping"

No matter which year Steinberger played Emil, he made the audience happy. As a policeman, as a father with a baby carriage, as a mountain man, as a restaurant visitor.

In the video above, Emil Steinberger explains why the Swiss still laugh at his jokes today. And he reveals how much his wife Niccel, whom he married in New York on May 18, 1999, has contributed to his success as an artist.

More videos from this section

More on the topic

"Cantonalism is outdated"Emil Steinberger is ashamed of the Swiss naturalization test

"Peace and quiet inspires me"Comedian Peach Weber knows the perfect nudist location