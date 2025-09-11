Bad Bunny holds several streaming records (archive image) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/dpa

Instead of embarking on a US tour, the world's biggest pop star would rather play 30 concerts in his native Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny is making a political statement against deportations.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bad Bunny is currently the most successful pop star in the world. He is giving 30 concerts in Puerto Rico until mid-September.

The concerts have already attracted hundreds of thousands of fans to the island and pumped around 200 million dollars into the local economy.

In an interview with i-D Magazine , he explained that he does not play shows in the USA to avoid exposing his fans with Latin American roots to the risk of ICE raids.

Bad Bunny continues to break records globally: 2.6 million tickets have been sold for his next world tour, and he also has the most streamed album of all time.

He is currently the most successful pop star in the world: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known by his stage name Bad Bunny. The 31-year-old comes from Puerto Rico, has been mixing reggaetón, trap and pop for years and has played his way to the top of the global music world with streaming records, Grammy awards and Hollywood roles.

Bad Bunny is perhaps less recognized in this country than stars like Beyoncé or Ed Sheeran. His rise has taken place outside the usual US and European pop bubble - in Spanish, supported by a huge fan base in Latin America and beyond.

1 billion views: Bad Bunny's hit "Me Porto Bonito" (2022)

Bad Bunny is a global superstar who doesn't seem to need the classic rules of the US pop market. This summer he proved that. Instead of touring the US, he stayed on his home island and played 30 dates in San Juan, Puerto Rico - the last show will take place on September 14 - a residency entitled "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí " ("I don't want to leave here").

"In the States, those from ICE could have been at the door"

Hundreds of thousands of fans have flocked to the Caribbean since the concert series began in June. Hotels and restaurants were fully booked, and the shows brought around 200 million dollars into the island's struggling economy. An economically and symbolically valuable gift for Puerto Rico, which has been battered by hurricanes, blackouts and real estate speculation in recent years.

In an interview with i-D Magazine, the singer spoke about why he didn't play in the USA: "There were many reasons. None of them were hate. [...] But for a residency here in Puerto Rico, we realized that there could have been ICE [US Immigration and Customs Enforcement] out there in the States. That kept us very busy."

In Puerto Rico, he calculates, people are closer to the roots of his music and, above all, safer. In fact, Puerto Rico is part of the USA. It is a so-called "unincorporated territory" and "commonwealth". People who are born there are US citizens.

Concerts without fear of deportation

But Bad Bunny was thinking of his Latinx fans on the US mainland, many of them without regular residency status. In cities like Los Angeles and Miami, the immigration authorities regularly carry out raids.

He did not want to expose them to this risk. Anyone traveling to his concerts should be able to celebrate without being in the shadow of possible deportation. In Puerto Rico, checks by ICE would play a lesser role.

Bad Bunny's move comes at a time when migrants in the US are increasingly being targeted and deported. This summer, Congress approved President Trump's plan for 10,000 additional ICE agents and 100,000 new detention centers.

The fact that a musician of this size has taken such a clear stance on US migration policy is an exception. "People are used to artists getting big and mainstream and not speaking out on issues like this - or if they do, it's in extremely cautious language," he told Rolling Stone in January. "But I will talk. If you don't want to hear it, you don't have to listen to me."

World tour with 2.6 million tickets sold

He can afford this openness. Bad Bunny is the most commercially successful artist of our time. In 2020, he became the first musician ever to have a completely Spanish-language album reach number 1 in the US Billboard charts. Two years later, he broke all streaming records with "Un Verano Sin Ti". To this day, the album is the most listened to of all time on Spotify.

In the same year, he eclipsed Ed Sheeran and recorded the most lucrative tour worldwide. His next world tour is already fully booked: over 2.6 million tickets have been sold. He is also one of the most streamed artists in Switzerland, especially among younger listeners.

"I'm Hollywood, but I'm also Puerto Rico," said Bad Bunny in an interview with i-D Magazine. His new album "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" is infused with salsa, bomba and plena, traditional genres that he reinterprets and mixes with reggaetón. He took salsa lessons for this. "I always had the dream of making a salsa album one day. Why wait until I'm 40?" he asks himself.

Salsa orchestra and pride

In San Juan, Bad Bunny transformed the stage of "El Choli", Puerto Rico's largest arena, into a landscape full of plants, with a small pink house next to it, symbolizing the home you love but may have to leave.

The concerts were accompanied by a mixture of bass, salsa orchestra and guest appearances by old reggaetón greats. "I've never experienced the feeling of home and pride that unites whole generations like this before," said Bad Bunny after the first concerts.