Snow in the desert Why they're skiing in Saudi Arabia now - and why it's extremely rare

Christian Thumshirn

22.12.2025

Snow in Saudi Arabia and the Emirates - in the middle of the desert. Camels trudge through the white, locals sledge and try their hand at skiing. Surreal winter images that you would hardly think possible in the desert.

22.12.2025, 21:28

22.12.2025, 21:29

In Saudi Arabia, it has snowed in several regions for the first time in 30 years, from the Tuwaiq Mountains to the vicinity of Riyadh.

Camels trudge through the snow, locals go sledging or skiing.

The video impressively shows how the desert suddenly becomes a winter playground - a rare image that the locals share enthusiastically.

