Snow in Saudi Arabia and the Emirates - in the middle of the desert. Camels trudge through the white, locals sledge and try their hand at skiing. Surreal winter images that you would hardly think possible in the desert.

Christian Thumshirn

In Saudi Arabia, it has snowed in several regions for the first time in 30 years, from the Tuwaiq Mountains to the vicinity of Riyadh.

Camels trudge through the snow, locals go sledging or skiing.

The video impressively shows how the desert suddenly becomes a winter playground - a rare image that the locals share enthusiastically.

