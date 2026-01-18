After "House of the Dragon", "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is another spin-off of the hit series "Game of Thrones". This time there's a little less spectacle, but more adventure.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is the latest spin-off of the successful series "Game of Thrones".

The story is less spectacularly staged, but scores more with humor and personality.

The series is available on the new streaming service HBO Max. Show more

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" takes place between the events of "House of the Dragon" and "Game of Thrones". The dragons are now extinct, while we follow the adventures of the young hedge knight Ser Duncan and his squire, the bald boy Egg.

George R.R. Martin is delighted

The story is based on the fan-favorite novellas "Tales of Dunk and Egg" by George R. R. Martin. On his blog, the author expresses his satisfaction with the faithful realization and praises the performance of the two main actors Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell.

In our video, we have summarized the biggest differences to the parent series "Game of Thrones" for you. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" will be available from January 18 on HBO Max, the new streaming service from Warner Bros.



HBOMax will be part of the blue SuperMax offering from January 28.

More videos from the department