Andrea studied at various acting schools, lived in many countries and finally found her place in the "City of Dreams". In this interview, she talks about her most difficult role, special opportunities and a sweet Swiss constant.

Lea Oetiker

She has been living in Los Angeles for over 10 years - and tells us how she managed to gain a foothold there.

How do you actually become an actress? The path is probably a little different for everyone. Andrea, however, attended several acting schools and felt like she had lived all over the world - until she landed in the "City of Dreams" and knew that this was the right place for her.

Simone talks to her about her toughest role (and why she won't do it a second time), about a chance encounter in a bar that opened up career opportunities for her, her time as a stand-in for Michelle Pfeiffer - and why Swiss chocolate always opens doors.

You can watch the first part here: