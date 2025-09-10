  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories That's why this Swiss actress always takes chocolate with her to L.A.

Lea Oetiker

10.9.2025

Andrea studied at various acting schools, lived in many countries and finally found her place in the "City of Dreams". In this interview, she talks about her most difficult role, special opportunities and a sweet Swiss constant.

10.09.2025, 17:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Simone Bargetze visits Andrea Isenschmid.
  • She has been living in Los Angeles for over 10 years - and tells us how she managed to gain a foothold there.
  • You can find more programs from L.A. Calling here.
Show more

How do you actually become an actress? The path is probably a little different for everyone. Andrea, however, attended several acting schools and felt like she had lived all over the world - until she landed in the "City of Dreams" and knew that this was the right place for her.

Simone talks to her about her toughest role (and why she won't do it a second time), about a chance encounter in a bar that opened up career opportunities for her, her time as a stand-in for Michelle Pfeiffer - and why Swiss chocolate always opens doors.

You can watch the first part here:

More "L.A. Calling"

"Fearless Journey"The extraordinary journey of Simone Bargetze

L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories. This is the most legendary bouncer in Los Angeles

L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood StoriesThis is the most legendary bouncer in Los Angeles

L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories. Simone and the man who met the Queen, the Pope and Hollywood

L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood StoriesSimone and the man who met the Queen, the Pope and Hollywood