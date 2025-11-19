  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories Why this woman owns 400 guinea pigs

Lea Oetiker

19.11.2025

Meibao lives on an organic farm in Yosemite National Park, which she has built up herself over the years. Simone Bargetze visited her and spoke to her about her life as a self-sufficient farmer.

19.11.2025, 16:59

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Simone Bargetze visits Meibao.
  • The woman lives on an organic farm in Yosemite National Park.
  • She finds out why Meibao decided to go completely organic.
Show more

The last time Simone Bargetze visited her friend from Switzerland, Andre Koller. The man from Bern lives in Yosemite National Park. Bargetze also got to know his neighbor Meibao. She also lived in Switzerland for several years.

Today, she lives on a huge organic farm that she has built up herself over the years - including her own compost system. She keeps cows, goats, sheep and chickens on her large fields. She grows fruit and vegetables and pretty much lives an organic, self-sufficient life.

In an interview with Simone Bargetze, Meibao explains how she came to live this way and what fascinates her about it to this day.

More on the topic

L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories. This is how the Swiss Andre Koller lives in Yosemite National Park

L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood StoriesThis is how the Swiss Andre Koller lives in Yosemite National Park

L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories. A home like no other - Marty and Yelena's collection village

L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood StoriesA home like no other - Marty and Yelena's collection village

L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories. He trained Michelle Pfeiffer and Harrison Ford - a guest of Anthony De Longis

L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood StoriesHe trained Michelle Pfeiffer and Harrison Ford - a guest of Anthony De Longis