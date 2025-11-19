Meibao lives on an organic farm in Yosemite National Park, which she has built up herself over the years. Simone Bargetze visited her and spoke to her about her life as a self-sufficient farmer.

Lea Oetiker

The last time Simone Bargetze visited her friend from Switzerland, Andre Koller. The man from Bern lives in Yosemite National Park. Bargetze also got to know his neighbor Meibao. She also lived in Switzerland for several years.

Today, she lives on a huge organic farm that she has built up herself over the years - including her own compost system. She keeps cows, goats, sheep and chickens on her large fields. She grows fruit and vegetables and pretty much lives an organic, self-sufficient life.

In an interview with Simone Bargetze, Meibao explains how she came to live this way and what fascinates her about it to this day.