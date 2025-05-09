"I know that I'm privileged": Walter Andreas Müller, actor. Picture: Keystone

Walter Andreas Müller - known to many fans simply as WAM - turns 80 on September 3. Many of his friends want to celebrate the occasion - except the birthday boy himself. He will be on stage that day.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Walter Andreas Müller, alias WAM , has been on stage for 55 years, making audiences laugh with his roles and parodies.

Many people wanted to celebrate WAM's 80th birthday on September 3, 2025 with a big party - except the jubilarian himself.

On his milestone birthday at the Casinotheater Winterthur, Müller will be playing the role that has so far eluded him due to his height of 1.62 meters. Show more

Walter Andreas Müller, alias WAM, has been one of the most popular Swiss actors for over half a century.

So it's no surprise that many of his friends would have loved to celebrate his 80th birthday with him at a big party on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

Unfortunately, the friends didn't count on the actor: he will be on stage at the Casinotheater Winterthur on that day.

Müller: "Happiness came through the back door by chance"

On his birthday, Walter Andreas Müller gets to play the role that has been denied to him all his life due to his height - he is only 1.62 meters tall: Romeo in Shakespeare's world-famous love drama.

"It's a fact: I've always been the shortest and smallest my whole life. That shaped me and led to me developing a particular ambition professionally," Müller told blue News.

He continued: "As is so often the case in life, this time luck came through the back door by chance."

"Romeo and Juliet" is not exactly what the two Casinotheater directors Viktor Giacobbo and Christian Jott Jenny want to show on their stage.

But because the tireless WAM apparently left the two gentlemen no choice, they hired Maja Brunner as a Juliet and Peter Niklaus Steiner as a director.

Fortunately, the stubborn Müller eventually relented, so that author Domenico Blass was able to write the prequel to WAM's birthday party under the title "Dinner for WAM" in such a way that Brunner, Giacobbo, Jenny and the jubilarian WAM could mainly play themselves - almost.

WAM knows that he is privileged

Either way, Walter Andreas Müller, who was last seen in the musical "Sister Äct" alongside Fabienne Louves and Sandra Studer in Zurich, is overjoyed to be working on his 80th birthday.

"I know that I'm privileged," says the actor.

When asked why he is still so fit at 80, WAM laughs: "If I knew that, I would have published a recipe booklet with my secret recipe long ago and made a lot of money."

He simply enjoys the fact that he is still in good health and that he continues to be regularly engaged as an actor, even at almost 80.

However, Walter Andreas Müller does not want to die on stage: "No, I don't want to do that to the audience, and that's why I'm happy to forego such a dramatic exit."

The premiere of "Dinner for WAM" will take place on September 3, 2025 at the Casinotheater Winterthur. Further dates and tickets can be found here.

More videos from the department