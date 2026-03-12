Europe hardly buys any Iranian oil because of sanctions. Nevertheless, our fuel prices are rising. The conflict seems far away - but the oil market knows no borders. The video explains why we feel this at the pump.

Christian Thumshirn

The conflict surrounding Iran is currently causing nervousness on the energy markets. Since the escalation, oil prices on the global market have risen significantly. Brent crude, the North Sea benchmark, has climbed several dollars per barrel at times. Such movements also quickly have an impact on Europe - although the EU hardly purchases any oil directly from Iran due to the sanctions.

For drivers in Switzerland, this often becomes apparent just a few days later at the petrol pump.

Why we still feel the conflict at the pump

At first glance, it seems contradictory why a conflict in the Middle East still affects our fuel prices. Our video explains how the global oil market works - and why a single region of the world can suddenly become decisive for prices at European petrol stations.

More videos from the department