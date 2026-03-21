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Eerie find in France Why were these 13 people buried in a sitting position?

Christian Thumshirn

21.3.2026

In the middle of Dijon, archaeologists uncover an unusual find: 13 dead people from the Iron Age - all buried in an upright sitting position in circular pits. An extremely rare form of burial that puzzles even experts.

21.03.2026, 20:45

In Dijon in eastern France, archaeologists make a discovery that gives even experienced researchers pause. What at first appears to be an ordinary excavation soon turns out to be an extraordinary find - and an archaeological mystery that goes way back to the Iron Age.

Rare finds from the Iron Age

The graves date back to the Latène period, i.e. the European Iron Age between around 450 and 25 BC. Such finds are rare - there are only a few comparable examples in France, and only a few are known in Switzerland.

Unusual contrast

Children's graves were also discovered at the same site - albeit in a classic, lying position. So why this striking deviation? Were the men deliberately buried differently? - Find out more in the video.

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