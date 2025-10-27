New home for William and Kate. Keystone

The royal family is leaving Adelaide Cottage - the idyllic retreat in Windsor that has been the scene of quiet moments and royal memories for years. Now a new chapter in the royals' history begins. That's why William and Kate are moving.

William and Kate have moved with their children to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, which is to become their new main residence.

They leave Adelaide Cottage with mixed feelings, between happy memories and difficult moments.

With the move, the couple are following their heart's desire: William and Kate want to give their children a sheltered, normal upbringing - far away from hectic London, in a home that combines closeness, security and everyday family life. Show more

Prince William and Princess Kate will start a new chapter in their lives together with their children and move into Forest Lodge, a historic Georgian manor house in Windsor Great Park.

Even if William ascends the throne one day, the new residence will remain their home. Despite all the anticipation of the new chapter, it is difficult to say goodbye to Adelaide Cottage - a place full of memories that shaped the quiet but significant moments of their family life.

The family used to live in Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London. According to the Daily Mail, the move to Adelaide Cottage in 2022 was an attempt to provide the children with a quieter environment - closer to their school, Lambrook. The charming house, which was built for Queen Adelaide in 1831, looks back on an eventful history: Queen Victoria once lived under its roof and later Peter Townsend, who hit the headlines for his love affair with Princess Margaret.

The new chapter: Forest Lodge

As reported by "Vanity Fair" magazine and others, Adelaide Cottage has been renovated over the years to make it more comfortable without losing its historic charm.

When William and Kate moved into the cottage, they wanted their children to grow up as normally as possible - away from the hustle and bustle of the capital. The couple deliberately did without additional staff and took on many everyday tasks themselves in order to lead a real family life.

Despite many happy moments in their four-bedroom home, Adelaide Cottage also witnessed difficult times - Kate's cancer diagnosis and the death of Queen Elizabeth left deep scars. The move to Forest Lodge marks the start of a new chapter for the family - one that leaves room for hope and healing.

With their new home just a few miles away, William and Kate hope to cherish the fond memories of Adelaide Cottage - while creating new ones and continuing their family life at Forest Lodge.

