Sharing children's photos on the Internet: Tips from media professionals Parents or grandparents often mean no harm when they post photos of their children online. But they can violate their children's privacy. Image: Pexels, Markus Spiske At Swisscom's online parents' evening, three media professionals, including Michael In Albon, Youth Media Protection Officer at Swisscom, answer questions on the subject of sharenting. Image: Swisscom Psychologist Stephanie Karrer will also be giving tips on November 19 on how parents can protect their child's privacy online. Image: Swisscom As a father, media expert Reto Fehr deals with the topic of sharenting on a daily basis - and will of course be present at the online parents' evening. Image: Swisscom The evening will be hosted by TV presenter Claudia Lässer. Image: Swisscom

Sharing children's photos on the internet can be dangerous. At the online parents' evening on blue Zoom and in the blue Zoom livestream on November 19, 8 p.m., media experts and parents will talk about data misuse, bullying and other risks.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Even before children have their own profile, their photos end up on social networks.

Sharing children's photos and videos online puts their privacy and safety at risk.

Tips for parents and guardians will be available live on November 19, 8 p.m., at Swisscom's online parents' evening Show more

Anyone researching the topic of "sharenting", how children's images are shared on the Internet, doesn't have to look far: The internet is a veritable playground for pictures and videos of our little ones.

Whether on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or TikTok: Although many children do not yet have their own account on social networks, they already have a powerful presence here.

By sharing children's pictures online, parents, grandparents and other guardians express their happiness as a family. This has consequences for children, as it jeopardizes their privacy and safety.

The internet never forgets

Once photos and videos of children have been uploaded, even adults no longer have any control over what happens to these recordings. Parents should therefore think carefully about what they share and with whom.

In group chats, the potential to lose control over images is particularly high because friends and family can send images on with a click, usually with good intentions.

Children are also often depicted on profile and cover pictures of social media profiles. These photos spread quickly because they are the first thing people see when they visit your profile or comment on your post.

The right to your own image

Children have the right to decide their own digital identity. If parents or guardians make their child's face or full name public online, they are violating their child's rights.

It is easy for cyber criminals to access this information and distribute it, even on the darknet. Artificial intelligence can now even reconstruct pixelated images. That's why it's better not to show a face than to publish it pixelated.

What is a sweet snapshot for parents is often embarrassing for children: a photo of a bike ride that ends in mud, dressed up in a carnival costume or asleep at the table. Shared children's photos provide a target for bullying at school, for example when nasty nicknames are invented or memes created because of a picture.

Talk about sharenting at the online parents' evening

Although sharenting, i.e. sharing children's photos online, is widespread and carries risks, it is rarely discussed. To encourage parents and guardians, Swisscom is organizing a free online parents' evening together with blue News on Tuesday, 19 November at 8 pm.

In conversation with Claudia Lässer, three experts will give recommendations on how to deal with children's images online. Parents and guardians can ask questions in the live chat during the show.

If you want to find out more before the online parents' evening, you can find helpful information about media safety on Swisscom Campus.

Sharing children's pictures: How to protect children's privacy online Don't show children's faces.

Don't share embarrassing or intimate situations; if in doubt, it's better not to do so.

Share as little information as possible, leave out sensitive information.

Check your privacy settings, only share content with trustworthy people.

Use encrypted messaging services.

Ask older children for their consent before publishing. Show more