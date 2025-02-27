The Coach label presented the trend at New York Fashion Week: bag charms are nostalgic and add a personal touch to any look. IMAGO/Sipa USA

Sometimes small accessories have a big impact: bag charms, for example, transform any handbag into a real eye-catcher. The playful trend is easy to implement.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bag charms are trendy accessories that give handbags a personal and playful touch.

Miu Miu and Dior, among others, presented bag charms on catwalks.

The trend is reminiscent of fashion icon Jane Birkin, who also liked to attach small details to her Hermès model.

Whether soft toys, logos or playful motifs - the trend focuses on individuality and creativity. Show more

Bag charms give your handbag that certain something - and conjure up a personal touch. The choice of a small companion reflects your inner self, shows your playful side and is totally trendy right now.

As seen on the catwalks of Miu Miu, Balmain, Coach, Dior, Burberry, Valentino and Chanel, among others. The labels presented the celebrated key rings, which are attached to bags.

However, bag tags are nothing new. Even fashion icon Jane Birkin (1946-2023) used to pimp up her Hermès model with cute details. She loved to add personal touches to her handbag. And many fans have followed her example ever since.

Adding a personal touch to bags

There is a large selection of pendants for the bag, and anything is possible in terms of shapes and colors. Whether it's a dachshund, a cherry, your initials or simply the logo of a luxury brand - you can currently find a wide range of little companions for your bag.

Fashionistas have long since recognized the trend and are proving with their street style looks that something that may sound childish at first glance actually looks stylish and is bursting with individuality and creativity.

Because with the pendants, you can create a very personal look that becomes a real eye-catcher with a playful touch.

It doesn't matter how many and which combination you choose. The more, the better? That's up to you.

Mini teddy bears, leather bags, ribbons or everything together - the point of this trend is to live out your creativity and emphasize your personality with the bag charms. And who knows, maybe you still have a Diddl pendant lying around somewhere that would certainly do the trick.

If you now want one or more pendants for your handbags, you can find shopping inspiration in the gallery:

Charms for bags are all the rage now Owl-shaped bag charm from Gucci for 350 francs. Image: gucci.com Dachshund as a pendant for a bag from Parfois for around 30 francs. Image: parfois.com Colorful bag charm with 18-carat gold-plated ring from Crystal Haze for 65 francs, via Glambou. Image: glambou.ch "Good Luck Trolls" pendant with emerald green hair, eyes and belly button from Swarovski for 89 francs. Image: swarovski.com Bag charm in the shape of a Carmex lip balm by Anya Hindmarch for 249 francs, via Globus. Image: globus.ch Cherry pendant for the bag from H&M for around 30 francs. Image: hm.com Red "Beau" micro bag made of leather by Miu Miu for 940 francs. Image: miumiu.com Key and bag pendant "Paloma" by Balenciaga for 580 francs, via Breuninger. Image: breuninger.com "Poulpe" pendant from Hermès for 590 francs. Image: hermes.com Bag charm "Key to my heart" by Kate Spade New York for 120 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch

