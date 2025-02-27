  1. Residential Customers
Another Diddl at home? Why you should decorate your bag with tags now

Vanessa Büchel

27.2.2025

The Coach label presented the trend at New York Fashion Week: bag charms are nostalgic and add a personal touch to any look.
The Coach label presented the trend at New York Fashion Week: bag charms are nostalgic and add a personal touch to any look.
IMAGO/Sipa USA

Sometimes small accessories have a big impact: bag charms, for example, transform any handbag into a real eye-catcher. The playful trend is easy to implement.

27.02.2025, 21:15

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Bag charms are trendy accessories that give handbags a personal and playful touch.
  • Miu Miu and Dior, among others, presented bag charms on catwalks.
  • The trend is reminiscent of fashion icon Jane Birkin, who also liked to attach small details to her Hermès model.
  • Whether soft toys, logos or playful motifs - the trend focuses on individuality and creativity.
Show more

Bag charms give your handbag that certain something - and conjure up a personal touch. The choice of a small companion reflects your inner self, shows your playful side and is totally trendy right now.

As seen on the catwalks of Miu Miu, Balmain, Coach, Dior, Burberry, Valentino and Chanel, among others. The labels presented the celebrated key rings, which are attached to bags.

However, bag tags are nothing new. Even fashion icon Jane Birkin (1946-2023) used to pimp up her Hermès model with cute details. She loved to add personal touches to her handbag. And many fans have followed her example ever since.

Adding a personal touch to bags

There is a large selection of pendants for the bag, and anything is possible in terms of shapes and colors. Whether it's a dachshund, a cherry, your initials or simply the logo of a luxury brand - you can currently find a wide range of little companions for your bag.

Fashionistas have long since recognized the trend and are proving with their street style looks that something that may sound childish at first glance actually looks stylish and is bursting with individuality and creativity.

Because with the pendants, you can create a very personal look that becomes a real eye-catcher with a playful touch.

It doesn't matter how many and which combination you choose. The more, the better? That's up to you.

Mini teddy bears, leather bags, ribbons or everything together - the point of this trend is to live out your creativity and emphasize your personality with the bag charms. And who knows, maybe you still have a Diddl pendant lying around somewhere that would certainly do the trick.

If you now want one or more pendants for your handbags, you can find shopping inspiration in the gallery:

Charms for bags are all the rage now
Charms for bags are all the rage now. Owl-shaped bag charm from Gucci for 350 francs.

Owl-shaped bag charm from Gucci for 350 francs.

Image: gucci.com

Charms for bags are all the rage now. Dachshund as a pendant for a bag from Parfois for around 30 francs.

Dachshund as a pendant for a bag from Parfois for around 30 francs.

Image: parfois.com

Charms for bags are all the rage now. Colorful bag charm with 18-carat gold-plated ring from Crystal Haze for 65 francs, via Glambou.

Colorful bag charm with 18-carat gold-plated ring from Crystal Haze for 65 francs, via Glambou.

Image: glambou.ch

Charms for bags are all the rage now. "Good Luck Trolls" pendant with emerald green hair, eyes and belly button from Swarovski for 89 francs.

"Good Luck Trolls" pendant with emerald green hair, eyes and belly button from Swarovski for 89 francs.

Image: swarovski.com

Charms for bags are all the rage now. Bag charm in the shape of a Carmex lip balm by Anya Hindmarch for 249 francs, via Globus.

Bag charm in the shape of a Carmex lip balm by Anya Hindmarch for 249 francs, via Globus.

Image: globus.ch

Charms for bags are all the rage now. Cherry pendant for the bag from H&M for around 30 francs.

Cherry pendant for the bag from H&M for around 30 francs.

Image: hm.com

Charms for bags are all the rage now. Red "Beau" micro bag made of leather by Miu Miu for 940 francs.

Red "Beau" micro bag made of leather by Miu Miu for 940 francs.

Image: miumiu.com

Charms for bags are all the rage now. Key and bag pendant "Paloma" by Balenciaga for 580 francs, via Breuninger.

Key and bag pendant "Paloma" by Balenciaga for 580 francs, via Breuninger.

Image: breuninger.com

Charms for bags are all the rage now. "Poulpe" pendant from Hermès for 590 francs.

"Poulpe" pendant from Hermès for 590 francs.

Image: hermes.com

Charms for bags are all the rage now. Bag charm "Key to my heart" by Kate Spade New York for 120 francs, via Zalando.

Bag charm "Key to my heart" by Kate Spade New York for 120 francs, via Zalando.

Image: zalando.ch

