Another Diddl at home? Why you should decorate your bag with tags now
Vanessa Büchel
27.2.2025
Sometimes small accessories have a big impact: bag charms, for example, transform any handbag into a real eye-catcher. The playful trend is easy to implement.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Bag charms are trendy accessories that give handbags a personal and playful touch.
- Miu Miu and Dior, among others, presented bag charms on catwalks.
- The trend is reminiscent of fashion icon Jane Birkin, who also liked to attach small details to her Hermès model.
- Whether soft toys, logos or playful motifs - the trend focuses on individuality and creativity.
Bag charms give your handbag that certain something - and conjure up a personal touch. The choice of a small companion reflects your inner self, shows your playful side and is totally trendy right now.
As seen on the catwalks of Miu Miu, Balmain, Coach, Dior, Burberry, Valentino and Chanel, among others. The labels presented the celebrated key rings, which are attached to bags.
However, bag tags are nothing new. Even fashion icon Jane Birkin (1946-2023) used to pimp up her Hermès model with cute details. She loved to add personal touches to her handbag. And many fans have followed her example ever since.
Adding a personal touch to bags
There is a large selection of pendants for the bag, and anything is possible in terms of shapes and colors. Whether it's a dachshund, a cherry, your initials or simply the logo of a luxury brand - you can currently find a wide range of little companions for your bag.
Fashionistas have long since recognized the trend and are proving with their street style looks that something that may sound childish at first glance actually looks stylish and is bursting with individuality and creativity.
Because with the pendants, you can create a very personal look that becomes a real eye-catcher with a playful touch.
It doesn't matter how many and which combination you choose. The more, the better? That's up to you.
Mini teddy bears, leather bags, ribbons or everything together - the point of this trend is to live out your creativity and emphasize your personality with the bag charms. And who knows, maybe you still have a Diddl pendant lying around somewhere that would certainly do the trick.
If you now want one or more pendants for your handbags, you can find shopping inspiration in the gallery: