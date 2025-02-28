To ensure that toothbrushes can dry properly after brushing your teeth and germs have a hard time, they should be stored upright. Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

When you flush the toilet, bacteria are thrown into the air. It's pretty disgusting if your toothbrush is too close to the toilet. It can then become heavily contaminated, as a doctor from Singapore has now warned.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Dr. Samuel Choudhury, toothbrushes should not be kept near the toilet, as bacteria can be thrown up to two meters into the air when the toilet is flushed.

The doctor advises storing toothbrushes upright, changing them regularly and closing the toilet lid before flushing.

A study showed that 60 percent of the toothbrushes examined contained faeces. Show more

Where is your toothbrush cup? Right next to the toilet because you have limited space in the bathroom? According to Dr. Samuel Choudhury, a doctor from Singapore, this is a fatal mistake: in an Instagram video, the doctor shows that bacteria spread further than you might think when you flush the toilet.

"Did you know that flushing the toilet can propel bacteria up to two meters into the air?" Choudhury asks his followers. If your toothbrush is right next to the toilet, you're probably brushing your teeth with more than just toothpaste.

His fans already have the solution: "Just close the toilet lid every time you flush," someone comments - many agree with the user.

In the video, Choudhury gives tips on how to store the toothbrush as hygienically as possible. One of the points is also to rinse with the lid closed.

5 tips for storing your toothbrush correctly

But let's take another step back. Choudhury mentions a study conducted by researchers in a residential home: It showed that 60 percent of all toothbrushes had fecal matter on them.

Anyone who is convinced that it is a good idea to cover the toothbrush head with a cover is mistaken. "Studies have shown that keeping a toothbrush in a closed container increases the bacterial load as it provides an optimal environment for bacteria to grow," explains the doctor.

So how should toothbrushes be stored hygienically for healthy oral care? Choudhury gives five tips:

Store the toothbrush upright in a dry, well-ventilated room.

Keep the toothbrush away from the toilet (at least two meters).

Close the toilet lid before flushing.

Change your toothbrush every three to four months.

Avoid closed containers where moisture and bacteria can accumulate. Show more

However, many Instagram users disagree with Dr. Samuel Choudhury on one point. "Three months? 🤮 I change mine every month," they say in the comments.

The post now has over 32,500 likes - Choudhury is followed by 346,000 people on Instagram. The doctor regularly shares helpful tips for health and hygiene in everyday life - and talks about cases from his practice.

