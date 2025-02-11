The supposed waste product from making coffee - coffee grounds - is actually very valuable and far too good to throw away. Picture: Unsplash/cornell_3

If you drink coffee every day, you produce a lot of coffee grounds. But the grounds, which are wrongly labeled as a waste product, can be reused in various ways. We have six ideas.

No time? blue News summarizes for you For most people, coffee grounds simply end up in the bin, but the grounds can actually be used for various things.

For example, coffee grounds can be used as an exfoliant in your beauty routine or to combat unpleasant odors.

The powder, which is wrongly labeled as a waste product, also helps to prevent burnt-on spots in pans. Show more

I'm writing these lines as I sip my coffee: Yes, the popular wake-up drink is a daily must for me. Whether it's early in the morning or in the afternoon to get me out of a slump - life without caffeine is unimaginable for me, as it is for many others.

And in the long run, a considerable amount of coffee grounds remains. Which, to be honest, has unfortunately always ended up in the bin. It's a real shame, because the remaining grounds can actually be used for really useful things.

But beware: if you want to continue using the powdery all-purpose weapon, you should be warned that coffee grounds quickly start to go moldy. They prefer to be stored dry, so it is best to spread them out on a baking tray or in a large baking dish and leave them to dry completely. This can take a few hours.

The coffee grounds can then be transferred to a container for storage. The residual heat from the oven can also help with the drying process.

DIY beauty products

There is eternal beauty in coffee - or at least coffee grounds can be used in the form of various natural beauty treatments. As an exfoliant, it removes dead skin cells, gives hair a new shine and is also effective against tired eyes.

Five ideas on how you can easily integrate the miracle cure coffee grounds into your beauty routine as a do-it-yourself project:

Exfoliation: Mix around five large spoons of coffee grounds with olive oil, coconut oil or honey and scrub yourself thoroughly in the shower once or twice a week. This not only removes dead skin cells, but the caffeine also stimulates blood circulation and leaves your skin feeling soft to the touch, perhaps even less jelly-like.

Lip scrub: You can't go wrong with a lip scrub from time to time. Most people struggle with dry and chapped lips, especially in winter, so a homemade scrub can provide the necessary care. To do this, mix a teaspoon of coffee grounds with a teaspoon each of coconut oil and baking soda or sugar. Apply the mixture in circular motions and then wipe off with a damp cloth.

Hair treatment: If you add some cold coffee grounds to your shampoo or use it on its own as a treatment, you may be rewarded with a shiny, strengthened mane. This is because the antioxidants it contains protect against hair breakage and the caffeine boosts hair growth. But a little side note: coffee treatments are more suitable for darker shades as they can stain a little.

Eye mask: struggling with tired and puffy eyes? Coffee grounds can open up heavy eyes and make them shine again. Mix it with a little coconut or olive oil, dab it around the eye area and leave it on for around five minutes. Then carefully wash off the mask. The caffeine constricts the blood vessels and thus puts an end to puffiness and dark circles.

Hand cleaner: As coffee grounds help with unpleasant odors, they can also remove the smell of garlic or onions from your fingers after cooking. Simply take the grounds in your hands and rub in firmly. Then rinse well - and the odours are neutralized. Show more

Neutralize unpleasant odours

Coffee not only smells wonderful itself, but also - as mentioned above - has the practical superpower of absorbing and neutralizing foreign odours.

Does your fridge smell of cheese, sausage or the open paste from the last curry? Salvation is at hand. Put a small bowl of coffee grounds in there and the unpleasant odors will soon be a thing of the past.

Incidentally, coffee can even help your favorite sneakers to fight the smell of mustiness. Put some well-dried grounds in each shoe overnight and vacuum thoroughly the next day. This tip is even said to help with strong-smelling sports shoes.

For cleaning

In the household, coffee grounds can not only help to make things smell better again, but can also help in many areas. For example, as a cleaning agent for grills, pans and glasses.

Do burnt and encrusted residues spoil your desire to wash up? Coffee grounds work wonders as a scouring agent for heavy soiling. It also makes glasses, bottles and vases shine again.

Do you have a fireplace at home and always have a huge mess when you empty it? Don't worry, coffee grounds come to the rescue. They bind dust and ash, making a dusty mess a thing of the past. Simply scatter the coffee grounds over the ashes before you empty the fireplace.

Put pests to flight

If you are lucky enough to have a vegetable patch but regularly have to deal with slugs and/or ants, you will be particularly grateful for this tip. The little creepy-crawlies don't like coffee at all and usually steer clear of beds that have been sprinkled with coffee grounds.

Wasps are not fans of coffee either. So next summer, it might be worth lighting some grounds in a fireproof bowl on the balcony or in the garden and putting the flying pests to flight with the rising smoke.

Fertilize plants

While it's in the vegetable patch anyway: coffee grounds make an excellent plant fertilizer - thanks to the phosphorus, potassium and nitrogen. They can also be used to fertilize balcony and indoor pots.

Repair scratches in the wood

Has time left its mark on your dark wooden furniture? If you've slipped over the dining table with your laptop a few times or slipped with a knife while eating, you can make small scratches disappear in no time at all with coffee grounds.

Simply moisten the dried coffee grounds slightly and then use a cotton bud or sponge to rub them into the problem areas. The oil it contains should ensure that scratches close up.

