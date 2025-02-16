New York in the depths of winter is worth a trip. Pexels

Want to visit New York but don't know when the best time is? Forget the cherry blossoms in April and the twinkling Christmas lights in December: February is the best time to visit the city.

Sven Ziegler

New York is experiencing its coldest winter in 13 years: The Hudson River is partially frozen over, brown squirrels scamper through the white snow in Central Park and you can ice skate in Bryant Park in front of a sparkling skyline.

Generally speaking, if you book a trip to New York in the winter off-season, you can catch both a mild 10 degrees and an icy -15 degrees. But for the following five reasons, a trip to New York in February is worthwhile despite the weather roulette.

There are fewer people on the road

Winter in New York. KEYSTONE

If you travel to New York in February, you can stroll along the Brooklyn Bridge without the crowds. At the usual hotspots, such as the Empire State Building, you can enjoy the view of the metropolis in peace and quiet and at the MoMA you have the chance to view Vincent van Gogh's Starry Night without having to queue.

Times Square is still the hub for many people, but the atmosphere here is also noticeably quieter in February, so you can take in the glowing billboards and the vibrant hustle and bustle.

The low season is cheaper

In February, you can expect discounts at numerous musicals and restaurants. Pexels

Most people travel to New York between June and September. After Christmas and New Year's Eve, however, tourism levels off. Anyone flying to New York in February will therefore pay significantly less.

Hotels are also more affordable than in other months. Another plus point: there are numerous discounts in February, such as New York Restaurant Week, during which the best restaurants in the capital offer inexpensive menus.

Tourists can also save on cultural offers: There are discount offers such as 2 for 1 at performances on Broadway and you may also be lucky enough to secure a seat at the most prestigious theaters.

Winter is a magical season in New York

Ice skating in the urban jungle? New York has numerous ice rinks in winter Pexels

"Concrete jungle where dreams are made of. There's nothin' you can't do", sings Alicia Keys in the cult song "Empire State of Mind". And even if it might not be entirely true in winter (skinny dipping in the Hudson River is probably neither possible nor recommended), there are plenty of winter activities that are simply more fun against the backdrop of New York: snow-covered walks in Central Park and iconic ice rinks in Bryant Park, for example. A little insider tip: ice skating at the Riverbank State Park Ice Rink - the rink is covered.

You can store with a clear conscience

You can spend hours at Macy's in New York. Pexels

If your companion doesn't feel like wandering through twenty stores with you in search of the latest Carhartt piece, winter offers a welcome argument: the cozy warmth of the malls and stores.

Because the straight, seemingly endless streets of Manhattan become icy wind tunnels in winter due to the so-called wind chill effect.

When the frosty wind blows around your ears, there is hardly a better place to thaw out than the city's stylish stores. And while you're seeking shelter there, there's nothing to stop you trying on a few pieces.

Snowy New York is a particularly beautiful photo subject

Snowflakes, white skirts: New York has its own charm when dressed in white. Mycation

Glittering lights, snow-covered streets, imposing buildings: in the off-season, the sights and neighborhoods look completely different than in summer. We've all seen countless pictures of lush, green Central Park. But in winter, when it's cloudy, the gray-brown tones also look really dramatic in cell phone or camera photos.

