A friendly greeting from the flight attendant - and you immediately feel welcome on board. But there are other reasons for a personal welcome when boarding.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Flight attendants don't just use the greeting moment during boarding out of friendliness.

According to a flight attendant, they also use it to check whether passengers are too ill or too drunk for the flight.

At the same time, they pay attention to who could potentially help in an emergency, as the flight attendant writes on Tiktok. Show more

Anticipation is the greatest joy. This also applies to the next vacation. For months or weeks, you feverishly await your next trip, and then finally the time has come: you board the plane, the flight attendants greet you in a friendly manner and you start looking for your seat.

But take another step back. As a flight attendant revealed in a Tiktok video, the fact that the flight crew greet you doesn't always have to do with friendliness. So why are you still greeted in person? "To check whether you're too drunk or too sick to fly."

"Also to see who could help us in an emergency"

When boarding, it's important to make a good impression on the flight attendants. Because they check your condition very carefully - and whether you make a sober and healthy impression.

The flight attendant also emphasizes under the video: "Also to see who could help us in an emergency." According to the young woman, a selection process takes place in these few seconds to filter out which passengers appear trustworthy.

Next time you board an airplane, remember to smile and say hello back. Simply out of kindness.

