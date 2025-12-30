They wait for hours in front of supermarkets, freezing: Young Germans chase firecrackers and spend hundreds, sometimes thousands of euros on them. The video shows why buying fireworks becomes an adrenaline rush.

Christian Thumshirn

Equipped with blankets, camping chairs or teapots, young adults in Germany queue for hours outside discount stores - often in the middle of the night. Cold, lack of sleep and waiting are all part of the experience, because those who arrive early want to get the best fireworks.

Queuing until dawn

The night-time rush regularly causes a stir - even leading to police operations because passers-by suspect burglaries. The video shows why buying fireworks has become an adrenaline rush and how crazy the scenes in front of and inside the stores really are.