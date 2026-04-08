Hay fever: The pollen season starts earlier today, lasts longer and is becoming more intense due to climate change. (symbolic image) Zacharie Scheurer/dpa-tmn

Hay fever affects millions of people - but what exactly happens in the body? Why does one person suffer from watery eyes and another from an itchy throat? And why does the number of people affected seem to be steadily increasing?

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hay fever is often considered harmless, but can have a significant impact on the quality of life of those affected.

Around one in five people worldwide are affected, and the trend is rising.

The cause is an incorrect reaction of the immune system to substances that are actually harmless.

Environmental factors such as air pollution and climate change exacerbate the problem. Show more

Is hay fever harmless?

Yes and no. Hay fever (medical term: allergic rhinitis) is often considered annoying but harmless. A little sneezing, some sniffling, itchy eyes - nothing more. For many sufferers, however, the allergy means a noticeable restriction in everyday life for weeks or even months.

A blocked nose or irritated mucous membranes can repeatedly interrupt sleep. The next day, you feel less alert, less focused and more exhausted. In addition, there are symptoms that many people do not immediately associate with hay fever: Pressure in the head, a diminished sense of smell or the feeling of being "not quite fit".

If hay fever remains untreated, it can have a similar impact on quality of life as chronic illnesses such as asthma or migraines. Speaking of asthma: allergic rhinitis can develop into allergic asthma. Experts refer to this as "stage change", when the inflammation of the airways spreads to the lower airways.

How many people are affected?

It is estimated that around one in five people worldwide suffers from hay fever or a similar respiratory allergy. This affects around 400 to 500 million people in total.

Strictly speaking, these figures refer to allergic rhinitis - the generic term for allergies to pollen, house dust mites, animal dander or mold. Classic hay fever, i.e. pollen allergy, is the best-known form.

In some regions, the frequency is significantly higher. Studies show a particularly high prevalence in Europe, North America and parts of Oceania. There, between 10 and 30 percent of adults and over 40 percent of children are affected. In other regions - in parts of Africa or Asia - the figures are lower in some cases, although the data available there is often less comprehensive.

Why the figures vary so widely: Hay fever is difficult to measure clearly. There are over 150 different definitions in research. Sometimes typical symptoms such as sneezing and a runny nose count, sometimes a medical diagnosis or a positive allergy test is required.

The results vary accordingly - from a few percent to over half of the population. In order to obtain a more reliable overview, researchers often work with a so-called median value - i.e. the "middle" value from many studies. This is around 18 percent for allergic hay fever.

Researchers agree on one point: the number of people affected has risen significantly in many countries over the last few decades. We explain why this is the case in question 7.

Where does hay fever come from?

The short answer: from the immune system. The longer answer is that it is a false reaction.

In the case of hay fever, the body mistakenly classifies harmless substances such as pollen as a threat. Instead of ignoring them, the immune system reacts as it would to a pathogen and triggers a defense reaction.

The decisive factor is a two-stage process. On first contact, the immune system produces special antibodies that are precisely tailored to the allergen in question. This phase usually goes unnoticed and is known as sensitization.

The actual reaction only occurs upon renewed contact: the allergen is recognized immediately, certain immune cells are activated and release messenger substances such as histamine. These trigger the typical symptoms - sneezing, itching or watery eyes.

When this sensitization takes place and why it starts earlier in some people and later in others varies from person to person - more on this in question 4.

Can you develop a pollen allergy at any time?

Yes, hay fever is not a question of age.

The decisive factor is sensitization, which often goes unnoticed for years (see question 3). The immune system "prepares" itself, so to speak, without symptoms appearing at first.

Only when this reaction reaches a certain threshold do symptoms occur. When this happens depends, among other things, on how frequently and intensively you are exposed to pollen.

Greater exposure can promote the development of symptoms - however, there is no simple correlation. Another decisive factor is when and under what conditions the immune system comes into contact with the allergen.

This explains why some people only develop hay fever for the first time in adulthood or even in old age: The actual foundation for it may have been laid long before.

Who gets a pollen allergy?

While some people get through spring symptom-free, others struggle with the same symptoms every year. This is no coincidence.

It all starts with a genetic predisposition. If you have parents with allergies, you are at a much higher risk. However, whether hay fever actually breaks out depends heavily on environmental factors.

The difference between urban and rural areas is striking. Allergies are more common in urban regions. Air pollution plays an important role here: pollutants irritate the airways and can alter pollen in such a way that it penetrates the mucous membranes more easily and triggers stronger reactions.

The immune system itself is also influenced by the environment. The so-called diversity hypothesis assumes that early contact with many microorganisms helps to distinguish between harmless and dangerous. If this "training" is lacking, the immune system tends to overreact. Observations show, for example, that children with a lot of contact with nature are less likely to develop allergies.

Why does hay fever have such different symptoms?

Not all hay fever is the same. While some people sneeze incessantly, others struggle with itchy eyes. Still others simply feel exhausted.

The reason lies in the individual reaction of the immune system. The decisive factor is where in the body the inflammation is particularly severe. For many, the nose is at the center. The mucous membranes swell, produce more secretions and trigger sneezing. For others, the eyes react in particular. The conjunctiva is then particularly sensitive to pollen. Itching, redness and tearing occur.

The symptoms often go further than you might think. If secretions flow from the nose into the throat, this can cause coughing or a feeling of pressure in the throat. At the same time, the reaction is not limited to individual areas. Inflammatory processes can affect the whole body. Many sufferers report fatigue, concentration problems or headaches.

And that's not all: research suggests that the gut-brain-immune system axis also plays a role. The gut microbiome influences how strongly the immune system reacts. Initial studies show that certain probiotic bacteria can alleviate the symptoms. However, the data situation is still inconsistent - and such approaches are no substitute for established therapies.

Will we all soon have hay fever?

It's not quite that far yet, but the trend is pointing in this direction.

Professional associations such as the World Allergy Organization assume that up to 50 percent of the world's population could develop an allergic disease by 2050. Hay fever is one of the most common forms of allergy.

Climate change is a key driver. Plants begin to flower earlier, the pollen season lasts longer and is becoming more intense. New, sometimes highly allergenic species such as ragweed are spreading in Europe. This increases exposure and the likelihood of developing an allergy.

In addition, as mentioned in question 4, there is air pollution. Pollutants such as particulate matter or nitrogen oxides can change the properties of pollen. Under the influence of exhaust fumes, they release more allergenic proteins and penetrate the mucous membranes more easily. This makes them more "aggressive".

Lifestyle also plays a role. Urbanization, changes in diet and reduced microbial diversity are discussed as factors that make the immune system more susceptible to false reactions. The incidence of hay fever has increased in many regions of the world over the last few decades, albeit with strong regional differences.

What helps against hay fever?

Hay fever cannot be completely prevented. But you are not at the mercy of it either.

For many, treatment begins with medication that directly alleviates the symptoms. These mainly include antihistamines and nasal sprays containing cortisone. They intervene in the inflammatory reaction and can significantly reduce sneezing, itching and a blocked nose. When used correctly, they are considered effective and well tolerated. However, they primarily treat the symptoms, not the cause.

This is where specific immunotherapy, de- or hyposensitization, comes in. Over a longer period of time, the immune system is specifically acclimatized to the allergen. The aim is to permanently weaken the overreaction. It is currently the only treatment that can change the course of the disease.

Another approach is to reduce the stress in everyday life. Even simple measures can help to inhale less pollen - for example by airing the room at times when there is less pollen or by using filters, for example in the car or with air purifiers indoors.

The situation is less clear when it comes to diet and intestinal health. There are indications that the microbiome plays a role and that certain diets or probiotic preparations can influence symptoms. However, the study situation is inconsistent - such approaches can provide support, but cannot replace medical therapy.