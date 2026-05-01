When spring arrives, many people expect new energy. So why is it that some people feel even more exhausted? Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

A Swiss study comes to a surprising conclusion: tiredness in spring is probably not a biological seasonal syndrome, but rather a cultural label. But the study has weaknesses.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Researchers from Basel and Bern repeatedly asked 418 adults about tiredness, sleep and exhaustion over a period of around a year.

The results provide no clear evidence that people are systematically more tired in spring than in other seasons.

The authors suspect that the term "spring fatigue" itself plays a role: Those who know it tend to interpret exhaustion in spring as. Show more

Spring is finally here. The days are longer, the sun is coming back, the first flowers are growing on balconies, and the body should actually be switching into startup mode. Instead, the opposite happens to some people: they feel tired, unfocused and listless. The head wants to get out, the body wants to go to the sofa.

There is a convenient, harmless-sounding word for this in German-speaking countries: spring fatigue. But now a Swiss study is calling this familiar spring feeling into question.

Christine Blume from the University of Basel and Albrecht Vorster from Bern University Hospital write in the Journal of Sleep Research that they found no evidence of seasonal variations in tiredness, daytime sleepiness, sleep quality or insomnia symptoms. Spring tiredness is more of a cultural phenomenon than a genuine seasonal syndrome.

Recurring myth

The findings fall on fertile ground when they are published in March and are a talking point. After all, spring fatigue is as much a part of the season in German-speaking countries as asparagus, pollen counts and weather apps. According to the study, almost half of the participants, 47%, stated at the beginning that they know or experience spring fatigue.

This was investigated using an online survey. 418 adults from Germany, Switzerland and Austria were surveyed every six weeks over the course of a year. The focus was on fatigue, daytime sleepiness, insomnia and sleep quality. The researchers paid attention not only to the seasons, but also to the length of the day, i.e. the so-called photoperiod effect.

The obvious assumption was that if springtime sleepiness is a biological phenomenon, it should become visible precisely when the length of the day changes significantly. In other words, in spring, when the body has to deal with more light, warmer days and changed routines. But this is exactly what the researchers did not find.

"More of a label than a syndrome"

The study did not find any stable seasonal patterns in fatigue and co. A simple assessment of everyday tiredness tended to decrease with longer days. However, there was no typical spring peak.

When even the groundhog can't really get going, the question arises: Is spring tiredness more a feeling than a fact? (symbolic image) imago stock&people

The authors' explanation is psychologically interesting. They speculate that it may not be spring that makes us tired, but that the term "spring fatigue" makes us particularly aware of fatigue in spring. In November, people might say "stressful week". In January, "too dark". In July, "too hot". Those who are exhausted in March and April have a culturally accepted label at hand.

The study is exciting - but not the end of the story

So far, so surprising. But anyone who concludes that "there is no such thing as spring fatigue" should first read the critical analysis by science journalist Ulrike Gebhardt at RiffReporter. She finds the study stimulating, but methodologically not strong enough to send the phenomenon definitively into the realm of imagination.

The most important point: the survey was only conducted every six weeks. The participants were asked to look back on the previous four weeks. This is not worthless for sleep and fatigue research, but it is problematic for a possibly short-lived phenomenon. If spring fatigue only lasts two or three weeks for some people, a rough survey grid can easily miss it.

The composition of the sample is also a problem. 80 percent of the participants were women and the average age was 32. This is not representative of the population in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

What's more: The participants were recruited via social networks, among other things. This is scientifically vulnerable, as such samples often attract people who are already interested in sleep, health or the research topic.

People sleep more in winter

The study shows: There were no strong, stable seasonal spikes in this sample that would prove spring fatigue as a general syndrome. However, it does not prove that nobody can be more tired in spring for biological reasons.

The sun is shining, spring is here - and yet some people's eyes fall shut. Is there more to it than just a myth? (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

A look at chronobiology makes this clear. In the dark winter months, many people actually feel more tired and sleep a little more. To a certain extent, the internal clock extends the "biological night". "However, this also means that we should actually feel fitter when the days get longer again," says chronobiologist Christine Blume.

In summer, there is an apparent contradiction: many people sleep less, take advantage of the long evenings - and yet are no more exhausted. A simple correlation between the time of year, sleep duration and energy levels therefore falls short of the mark.

What the study cannot show

The authors of the study limit their findings accordingly. They do not rule out the possibility that certain groups could be more affected: People with hay fever, people with low vitamin D levels after winter or those who are sensitive to the time change.

There are also physical effects. If temperatures rise quickly, blood vessels dilate and blood pressure drops. People with already low blood pressure can then feel tired and listless.

This is crucial. Because "spring fatigue" could be less a clearly definable syndrome than a collective term for various influences that occur simultaneously - from pollen and circulatory reactions to changes in daily routines.

Why spring can still feel difficult

This is because external factors also change in spring: more light shifts the internal clock, longer days often shorten the actual duration of sleep, while activities and social obligations increase.

There is also a perceptual effect: while tiredness is easy to explain in winter, it is more noticeable in spring.

Precisely because the environment signals activity, a lack of energy is perceived more consciously and more quickly classified as "spring tiredness", even if the causes are varied.

What those affected can do

What can be done to combat real or imagined tiredness in spring? For most people, light, exercise and a stable sleep rhythm make more sense than brooding over the myth.

Daylight in the morning, regular sleeping times, not too much alcohol, sufficient fluids and moderate exercise can help to stabilize your circulation and internal clock.

If you have hay fever, you should take pollen exposure seriously. Allergies not only make your nose stuffy, they can also affect your sleep and energy levels. Anyone who is very exhausted after the winter can have a doctor check whether iron deficiency, thyroid, vitamin D deficiency, sleep apnoea or other causes play a role.

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