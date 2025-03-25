On June 1, 2024, Richard "Mörtel" Lugner married Simone Reiländer, almost 50 years his junior, in Vienna. 72 days later, the building contractor died. Picture: Florian Wieser/APA/dpa

Richard "Mörtel" Lugner's widow Simone looks back on the marriage that lasted just 72 days in an interview. The 43-year-old also provides intimate insights into the love life of the Austrian celebrity couple.

At the end of August 2024, hundreds of people bid farewell to the millionaire property developer at Richard "Mörtel" Lugner's memorial service at St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna.

Lugner, who became famous for his appearances with prominent women at the Vienna Opera Ball, among other things, died on August 12 at his villa in Vienna-Döbling.

In a recent interview on the Ö3 program "Frühstück bei mir", Lugner's widow Simone looked back on her marriage to the building contractor, which lasted just 72 days.

In the radio show, the widow spoke about the wedding night on June 1, 2024, in which the act of marriage was also consummated.

Simone Lugner: "Everything still worked well with Richard"

Today, Simone Lugner also reveals further juicy details from her love and married life in Bild:

"Richard had reached a certain age, but everything still worked well for him," the 43-year-old said. Without the sexual enhancer Viagra? "Yes, even without Viagra."

And further: "I also advised him: 'Please don't take it. It works the same way. And your health is more important. Such aids also have side effects. It worked. I was satisfied. He was satisfied. That's all we needed."

Just 72 days after the wedding, Simone and Richard Lugner's marriage came to an end. The Viennese building contractor was found dead in his bedroom on August 12.

