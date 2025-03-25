"Please don't take Viagra"Widow talks about wedding night with Richard Lugner
Richard "Mörtel" Lugner's widow Simone looks back on the marriage that lasted just 72 days in an interview. The 43-year-old also provides intimate insights into the love life of the Austrian celebrity couple.
On August 12, the Viennese building contractor Richard "Mörtel" Lugner died at the age of 91 in his villa in Vienna-Döbling.
Now his widow Simone talks about their love and married life in two interviews.
Richard Lugner and his wife, almost 50 years his junior, were married for just 72 days.
"Richard had reached a certain age, but everything still worked well for him," the 43-year-old said. Without the sexual enhancer Viagra? "Yes, even without Viagra."
And further: "I also advised him: 'Please don't take it. It works the same way. And your health is more important. Such aids also have side effects. It worked. I was satisfied. He was satisfied. That's all we needed."
Just 72 days after the wedding, Simone and Richard Lugner's marriage came to an end. The Viennese building contractor was found dead in his bedroom on August 12.